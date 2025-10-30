Community Voice: The County Has Dressed Up 8th St. East $2.7 Million Pig with “Green” Lipstick

By Phillip Sales

I want to thank the Sun’s editorial staff for highlighting the issues related to the county’s proposed acquisition of Union Pacific Railroad’s “remaining property interests in the 8th St., East corridor”. I am using the County’s preferred “Trojan horse” of a description.

Some of your writers have commented that it is unfair to criticize this purchase because it is about improving bike infrastructure and/or the idea of a railroad connection into Sonoma.

However, my criticism is about neither of those issues. It is simply about how the County has dressed up this $2.7 million pig by slapping some “green” lipstick on it.

The reality is the County is only buying 7.7 acres not 20 acres for the bike path. The remaining property is the existing County Road which is currently used by 8,000 vehicles a day and has for over a century been used as a public thoroughfare.

I’ve been a park and trail planner for over 40 years. I’ve built many trails both on abandoned railroad corridors and negotiated easements with private property owners. What drew my attention to this project was that it had been happening in secret with no public discussion. There was a single closed session item at the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors where the Director of Regional Parks was authorized to enter into negotiations with Union Pacific. He was never authorized to sign a Sales Agreement, which he did less than six weeks later, committing the County to $2.7 million, without authority from the Board of Supervisors or any public hearing.

Let me put this into perspective. This acquisition is $2.7 million for 1.8 miles of fragmented remnants of an abandoned railroad right away. That is almost $1.5 million per mile. It is a very steep price. By comparison, in 2004 and 2006, SMART bought 27 miles of railroad right away from Northwest Pacific Railroad between Novato and American Canyon and paid $7.2 million. This included tracks, signals, railroad crossings and equipment at a cost of $266,666 per mile.

This flawed purchase has ramifications that go well beyond Sonoma County. It sends the wrong message for other “rails to trails” negotiators and rewards the bullying tactics of Union Pacific Railroad. It is also a terrible precedent to misuse public funding designated to support Open Space, Parks and the environment to settle a century old dispute. I would hope that the writers of the aforementioned letters would not support the idea that $2.3 million of voter approved designated funding for the purchase of open space, agricultural easements, parks and state funding for preservation of priority conservation areas should be used to purchase an existing County Road.

When I was informed by Supervisor Hermosillo that this was a “complex real estate transaction”. However, I am deeply concerned about the ability of the County Counsel and Regional Parks staff involved. Judging from the Preliminary Title report, attached to the Sales Agreement, staff were either inept or sloppy. It is embarrassing for instance:

The word Railroad is misspelled as “Railraod”, not once but multiple times! One of the “exceptions to title” refers to a property six miles away. Maps referenced in the hot links do not match the descriptions in the text. The Title report ignores the findings of the Record of Survey and the documentation that I shared with you, re: the section between Denmark Street and East Napa Street.

This does not instill confidence. Perhaps the County got itself into this situation by being browbeaten by Union Pacific’s lawyers or were poorly advised by former railroad employees. County lawyers appear to have let Union Pacific’s lawyers write the Sales Agreement. Who was paying attention?

As one of the responses to the county’s evasive answers to this boondoggle published in your last edition, the county is obligated under the CEQA to do an alternative analysis. It seems with $2.7 million at stake. The county should have studied this earlier.

I have spent some time analyzing the project as proposed by the county and two alternatives which provide safe bicycle infrastructure with funds the County already has. The County’s 8th Street project to connect to Burndale Road will cost between $10 million to $13 million in more funding in a very uncertain future for Green infrastructure funds. By comparison the Alternatives that are proposed would cost between $1.6 million and $2.7 million.

The following is my recommendations, and I urge residents and readers to take the time to support this by letting supervisor. Rebecca Hermosillo knows that we need to use our green infrastructure dollars wisely.

What the County could do as an Alternative

Terminate the Sales Agreement signed by the Director of Regional Parks in March 2023 on the grounds that Union Pacific has failed to remove the antique rail cars after two and a half years. Reassert County ownership of the 4000 linear foot section of abandoned railroad right of way between East Napa Street and Denmark Street, which the County never deeded to Union Pacific. Union Pacific’s “perpetual franchise” on this section to install rails, ties, switching equipment etc. as set forth in 1925 can remain in place. Of course if Union Pacific wants to reinstall all this equipment, they will have to reapply for permits to operate a railroad on this 4000 linear foot stretch, which was officially abandoned by the federal Surface Transportation Board in 1986. Fill potholes and, over time, resurface Denmark Street between 8thStreet East and Napa Road. Paint fog lines and reduce speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph. Install Pedestrian Overhead Beacon (aka HAWK Signal) at Denmark and Napa Road. Fill Potholes and, over time, resurface on Wetzel/Burndale Road between Napa Road and Hyde/Burndale Road (1,350 linear feet). Remove debris in shoulder next to existing asphalt curb. Stripe fog lines where none currently exist. Reduce speed limit to 30 mph. Fill potholes and, over time, resurface Hyde/Burndale Road between Burndale and Pearson Avenue (3,800 linear feet). Replace yellow cautionary 30 mph sign with regulatory 30 mph signs. Congratulate yourselves on resurfacing Hyde/Burndale Road between Pearson Avenue and Burndale (3,500 linear feet). Stripe fog lines. Install 30 mph signs. Fill potholes on Burndale Road between Hyde/ Burndale and SR121 (3,250 linear feet). Reduce speed limit to 30 mph. Install Pedestrian Overhead Beacon (aka HAWK Signal) at Burndale Road and SR 121. Celebrate and congratulate yourselves on the completion of this cost effective use of taxpayers’ funds, by saving almost $10 million. You have also created a 4.3 mile long Bike Boulevard.

Phillip Sales is a former Sonoma County Parks Planning Administrator. After leaving his position in Sonoma County, he went on to lead the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition in Napa County that built 33 miles of the 47-mile bike path system that will eventually connect Calistoga with the City of Vallejo. He now sits on a steering committee for the Bay Trail.