KSVY Sonoma 91.3 FM Expands Digital Access with New Show Archive Features

KSVY Sonoma 91.3 FM, Sonoma Valley’s independent community radio station, has launched new digital features designed to make local programming more accessible than ever, including expanded show archives and real-time playlists on every show page.

Listeners can now visit ksvy.org, explore the SHOWS tab, and stream the last two weeks of every program directly from each show’s dedicated page. The update allows audiences to quickly find and replay favorite broadcasts — whether tuning in live or catching up on demand from any device.

In addition, every show page now includes a real-time playlist feed, making it easy for music fans to identify tracks and artists heard on air.

“These upgrades make KSVY more accessible, more interactive, and more reflective of the vibrant creativity and conversation happening in Sonoma Valley every day,” said the KSVY Program Director, Ronny Joe Grooms. “Community radio thrives when the community can access it — wherever they are, on their time too”

The station also announced that a new smart phone app is currently in development and internal testing. Once launched, it will introduce an expanded digital platform, more robust than the current version, designed to showcase local voices and storytelling with modern tools and usability.

“We are a small but passionate independent station, and innovation is in our DNA,” station manager, Bob Taylor shared. “This next version of the KSVY Smartphone app will bring even more ways to listen and stay connected with the people and culture of Sonoma and our region.”

KSVY is listener-supported and fully independent. The station serves more than 450 square miles on FM and streams worldwide, featuring music, civic voices, arts & culture programs, and local perspectives not heard on commercial or corporate media.

Community members can support KSVY by donating at ksvy.org or mailing contributions to:

KSVY Sonoma 91.3 FM

680 West Napa Street

Sonoma, CA 95476