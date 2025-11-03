California Highway Patrol Seeks Senior Volunteers

Seniors 55 years or older and looking for a meaningful way to give back to their community may find that the CHP Senior Volunteer Program offers an opportunity to make a difference by assisting local CHP offices in providing vital public services.
Applicants must meet requirements to Apply:
- Be at least 55 years old
- Commit to a minimum of 4 hours per week
- Pass a background check
- Maintain a good driving record
- Complete the CHP Senior Volunteer Training Program
This program operates statewide, with positions available at CHP local offices, the opportunity to serve California’s communities while building connections and supporting public safety. There are four major categories comprising the current contributions of the Senior Volunteers to the CHP:
- Administration
- Public Affairs
- Volunteer Use of the CHP Vehicles and Related Duties
- Ride-Along with Uniformed Officers
For more information on the CHP Senior Volunteer Program and other information, contact your local CHP office or visit the CHP website.
