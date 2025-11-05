Proposition 50 Overwhelmingly Supported by California Voters

The voters of California delivered a decisive victory for democrats in yesterday’s election. Proposition 50, which redistricts the state, was approved by 63.8 percent of the vote, vs. 36.2 percent opposed.

In Sonoma County, the results were even more lopsided, with 74.2 percent voting for its approval.

The net effect of the passage of the proposition is that as many as five congressional seats now in Republican hands will become Democratic.

For full statewide results, CLICK HERE