Dinos and Legos In Santa Rosa This Weekend

Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live Come To County Fairgrounds

Two events, one billed as “North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience,” Jurassic Quest, and the other as “the top family LEGO-inspired event,” Brick Fest Live, will “assemble” together under one roof for the first time to offer a “dino-mite” weekend of interactive, educational fun at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa November 7-9.

The new Jurassic Quest with Brick Fest Live experience brings Jurassic Quest’s 165 million years of life-size, animatronic dinosaurs, and Brick Fest Live’s LEGO-fun, together for the first time in a family event filled with memory-making interactive fun, and STEAM learning. Guests will be able to experience both shows in one location for one ticket price with no time limit.

Jurassic Quest transports families through over 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to roam among paleontologist-approved, true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth. Families can go on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Park Rangers, and learn all about the dinosaurs and time periods with the help of a fun and fact-filled video tour.

The experience includes: A lifelike and scientifically accurate dinosaur herd in which some of the creatures move and roar; the opportunity to see real fossils, like T-Rex teeth and a triceratops horn. There will also be live dinosaur shows and the opportunity to meet baby dinos, as well as the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America. Interactive science and art activities will include a giant fossil dig, dino rides, bounce houses and inflatable attractions; and a “Triceratots” soft play area for junior explorers.

At Brick Fest Live, families go all-in on imagination with over a million building bricks at stations and attractions designed to inspire creativity and play. Guests can meet LEGO Masters, get hands-on with different brick challenges, and build with unlimited access to millions of bricks in one place. Experienced and novice builders will be able to join in a Guinness World Record Challenge to help create a massive floor mosaic.

There will also be a Giant Brick Pit play area with over 200,000 colorful bricks. Plus life-sized models of awe-inspiring builds from around the world; Brick Derby Races where kids can build, race and win on 35-foot tracks; and a Glow Zone, where participants can create inside a glow-in-the-dark building area.

“Dinosaurs and LEGOs are prime entry points to introduce children to so many aspects of science, from biology and geology to engineering,” said David Taube, CEO of Family Quest Entertainment, which operates Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live. “We’re all about turning science into an adventure. We’re giving families a chance to dive into the world of dinosaurs, hands-on building, and creativity – all in one action-packed day.”

All the action takes place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Chris Beck Arena, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, with two remaining full days on Saturday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and on Sunday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets include all-day admission to the entire experience for a full family outing. Exclusive Discounts are available for First Responders and Special Needs Families through govx.com. The event also provides a “Lights Down, Sound Down” experience on Saturday morning before doors open, designed specifically for families with children.

For tickets go to jurassicquest.com