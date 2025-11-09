School District Presents Two Schools to the Community

By Anna Pier

In the wake of Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees’ final decision on October 9 to close Prestwood Elementary School in June 2026, the District has been working on the transition plan for school consolidation, also approved by Trustees at that meeting. Acting SV School District Superintendent Rena Seifts has directed the formation of a transition committee, comprised of an elementary teacher, a classified employee, a parent, and a principal from all four elementary sites. Each site principal will select the other three designated members. This transition committee will first meet with the District leadership team on November 6 to discuss the transition in more detail.

The committee’s goal is to gather feedback and insight from the school sites to improve the transition plan presented to the Board, ensuring the process is as smooth and seamless as possible for everyone involved. Superintendent Seifts explained, “We learned valuable lessons from the Dunbar and Adele closures, and we want to ensure staff and site leadership have a substantial voice in the final plan.”

Superintendent Seifts stated that families of current Prestwood students and other students affected by the school consolidation have already received letters stating their new home school, and providing instructions on how to request a different school. She added that parents can always submit an intra-district transfer (IDT) to attend any school outside their designated boundaries. The open window for intra-district transfers is January 8th through February 27th for first enrollment consideration. The District will accept transfers based on availability after this period. Families with TK-K or 1st graders must also follow this process to apply for an IDT to Flowery.

There are campus visits for families scheduled at El Verano School for November 5 at 8:20 am, and December 1 at 1:30 pm ; and at Sassarini School on November 7 at 8:20 am and December 5 at 1:30 pm. The District is also hosting two community forums to gather input, one in Spanish at El Verano School at 6 pm on November 17; and the other at Sonoma Valley High School at 6 pm on November 20.

Focus on El Verano Elementary School

By Katie Hahn, Principal and Superintendent Rena Seifts



El Verano Elementary is not just a school; it’s a vibrant hub where every child’s potential is nurtured through a unique, whole-child approach. This exceptional institution is celebrating incredible achievements in academic excellence, social-emotional well-being, enriching opportunities, and a truly powerful connection between home and school.

Academically, El Verano shines. All students benefit from differentiated, grade-level instruction in engaging general education classrooms. A robust “Walk to Read” program, four times a week for 30 minutes, ensures every K-5 student (with kindergartners joining in the spring) receives targeted literacy and writing instruction. Whether students are at or near grade level or mastering foundational skills in smaller, intensive groups, reading progress is a cause for celebration! With three dedicated intervention teachers focusing on Reading, Math, and language development, and free after-school intervention, El Verano is committed to every child’s success. The Family Resource Center further boosts learning with tutoring programs like Word Lab and Learning Hour. Each week, a special assembly recognizes four students for their academic excellence or positive contributions, fostering a culture of achievement and appreciation!

Beyond the classroom, El Verano champions the arts and athletics, offering unparalleled experiences. Girls in 3rd-5th grades can unleash their power and achieve greatness in “Girls on the Run,” a running and empowerment program culminating in a thrilling 5K race, proudly coached by their very own 1st and 5th-grade teachers, Allie Jennings and Morgan Momsen! The delightful “Kids Cooking for Life” program for 4th and 5th graders is equally popular, while Art Escape brings creative joy with weekly art classes. The Family Resource Center’s Garden Club works its magic, beautifying and sustaining the school garden. For aspiring musicians, the Vivo Orchestra meets four days a week after school, providing exceptional instrumental instruction.

El Verano’s calendar is brimming with fun and enriching family events, creating cherished memories for everyone! From Literacy Night and Science Night to Family Read Days, the Back to School Barbecue, Family Picnic, Winter Celebration Concert, Halloween Parade and Sing-a-long, and the exciting Talent Show and Cinco de Mayo celebration – there’s always something special to look forward to! The campus is also home to Ballet Folklorico, offering after-school dance classes for both children and adults, and this year, all students will experience the beauty of in-school Ballet Folklorico classes through Prop 28. Partnerships with SEEC (Sonoma Environmental Education Pathways Project) provide invaluable environmental education and field trips, while the Boys and Girls Club offers fantastic after-school care and activities right on campus. The Mentor Center fosters vital connections between students and community adults, and the Family Resource Center consistently provides invaluable resources and support to families and students.

The social-emotional well-being of El Verano students is paramount and celebrated! Our wonderful school counselor, Kim Bellach, leads “The Kindness Club,” a heartwarming initiative dedicated to developing habits of kindness and cultivating a truly positive school climate. A tranquil wellness room on campus and “peace corners” in every classroom offer students a moment of calm when needed. Each day begins with a Morning Meeting, building strong community, fostering trust, and giving every student a voice. The Student Leadership program empowers 4th and 5th graders to plan spirit days, lead recycling efforts, and model exemplary citizenship. Our dedicated counselor and district social worker interns provide essential counseling, friendship groups, and “lunch bunch” groups. For Newcomer students, bilingual small group support builds a strong sense of community, belonging, and social language skills, ensuring all students thrive in school life.

El Verano Elementary is more than a school; it’s a family! Families are warmly invited to come and tour El Verano, discover more about this extraordinary school, and experience firsthand the dedicated students, staff, and families who make El Verano such an incredibly special place! Come celebrate with us.

Family tours of the school are offered December 1 at 1:30 pm.

A Spotlight on Sassarini

By Megan Russell, Principal and Superintendent Rena Seifts

Sassarini Elementary is bursting with energy, creativity, and a powerful commitment to student success. This dynamic school is celebrated for its truly innovative learning programs, its cherished, inviting spaces, and a dedicated approach to literacy that ensures every child unlocks their full potential.

Creative, Engaging, and FUN, Sassarini’s Maker’s Lab is a one-of-a-kind learning space where students explore innovative ideas, and work with materials and tools they may never otherwise encounter at school or at home. Guided by a custom-designed STEAM curriculum, our credentialed Maker Lab teacher, Dani Wroblewski, cultivates curiosity, resilience, and a growth mindset among all Sassarini students grades TK through 5.

Each week, students step into the Maker Lab where they design, build, problem-solve, and bring their imaginations to life—whether it’s animating their artwork with a green screen, coding robots, constructing a mini-golf course, creating 3D models of homes and habitats, or sculpting clay creatures. The Maker Lab has become a cherished, unique part of the Sassarini school experience, inspiring students to think bigger and believe in their ability to create!

The impact of this program reaches beyond the classroom, culminating in an annual Art and Innovation Showcase at Open House. This excellence was formally recognized in 2024 with the Sonoma State University Award for Educational Innovation, winning 1st place among elementary school programs across six counties—a true testament to its value and excellence!

Sassarini’s library is a safe and beloved space that offers countless opportunities to engage students in reading and creativity. Our dedicated librarian, Danielle Smith, offers a popular Book Report Club. Upon completion, students can choose to celebrate their achievement by printing a 3D model on our 3D printer or using our Virtual Reality headset to visit far-away worlds! The library is also open before school and during recess breaks for students to dive into hands-on STEM/STEAM activities that include an array of building manipulatives, board games, origami, and the new and extremely popular addition of snap circuits. All of our classrooms visit the library weekly, ensuring every student has the chance to read and check-out books of their choice, making reading a joyful, consistent part of their week.

Academically, Sassarini is focused on building strong foundational reading skills. Students in grades K-3 benefit from a wonderful Walk to Read program. Headed up by our expert intervention teacher, students are carefully leveled for foundational reading skills for explicit, focused instruction four times a week for thirty minutes each. Every six to eight weeks, students are enthusiastically reassessed, and teachers meet to celebrate student progress and place them in new, leveled reading groups, ensuring they always get the just right instruction they need to soar.

Sassarini is thrilled to partner with the Boys and Girls Club for robust after-school care right on-site. The Club serves over 100 Sassarini students in grades TK-5, offering a vibrant and supportive environment. Students engage in “Power Hour,” where they focus on reading and homework completion, followed by various fun and enriching activities, including athletic games or arts and crafts. This partnership extends the school’s dedication to a whole-child approach right into the afternoon.

Sassarini Elementary is more than a school; it’s a thriving community where innovation and literacy lead the way. Come and discover the magic, the creativity, and the dedication that makes Sassarini such an incredibly special place.

Family tours of the school are offered December 5 at 1:30 pm.