City of Sonoma Goal Setting January 30 – Public Invited

The City of Sonoma invites the public to the 2026 Council Goal Setting Session, noon to 5pm, taking place at the Sonoma Community Center, room 110. This is an opportunity for the public to engage with the City Council and help shape the goals and priorities for the year ahead.

Key Details:

Public Comment Period: Begins at approximately 1:00 p.m. – an opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas directly with the Council.

Submit Comments in Advance: If you can’t attend in person, send your comments to [email protected].

Important Note: This session will be recorded for future viewing, but it will not be live-streamed.