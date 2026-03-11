Enter Sonoma’s 6th Annual Earth Day Photo Contest

The City of Sonoma, in partnership with the Sonoma Community Center, invites photographers of all ages to participate in the 6th Annual Earth Day Photo Contest. This year’s theme, “The Power of Water,” encourages participants to capture the ways water shapes life and landscapes in Sonoma Valley.

From misty vineyards and flowing creeks to reflective ponds and dramatic winter storms, photographers are invited to explore how water sustains, restores, and connects our community.

Contest Timeline

Submission Period: March 6 – April 3, 2026

Online Voting: April 9 – April 15, 2026

Winners Announced: April 22, 2026 (Earth Day)

Photos must be taken within Sonoma Valley and submitted online by April 3 at 11:59 PM. Entries will be displayed in City Council Chambers as part of the City’s Rotating Chamber Art Program.

Winners in each age category will receive a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership voucher or a local business gift certificate and will be recognized during the Earth Day Celebration on April 25 at the Sonoma Community Center.

Visit the Earth Day Photo Contest webpage for full details and submission information or read the full press release to learn more.