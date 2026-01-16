Potential Rezoning of Sebastiani Winery Property Draws a Crowd

By Larry Barnett

Well over one hundred residents of the City of Sonoma and the adjacent county neighborhoods abutting the city limits gathered at Vintage House on Wednesday, January 14 to review the city’s Draft Land Use Plan.

Gathered at tables seating 8-10 people, the attendees were greeted by Jennifer Gates, City of Sonoma Director of Development, who explained the agenda for the evening. That agenda included a review by Jennifer of the current status of General Plan update process, the difference between the Land Use Map and Zoning Map, a review of the Sebastiani Winery parcels under consideration for rezoning, and an explanation of the ways in which community input during the meeting would be conducted and communicated.

Mayor Ron Wellander was in attendance as was Council Member Farrar-Rivas. Most members of Sonoma’s seven-person Planning Commission were also there, including myself, scattered among the tables to answer questions and to listen. Neither the Mayor, Council member or members of the Planning Commission actively participated in discussion or the mapping exercise that took place.

As to the latter, maps of the Sebastiani Winery parcels and colored markers were included at each of the eleven tables. These, she explained, would be used to indicate how each table preferred to see the twenty-four acre Sebastiani Winery property used in the future – for agriculture, housing, commercial use or otherwise.

A list of possible uses was provided by planning staff, and instructions given about indicating whether such uses should be permitted by right, require issuance of a use permit by the Planning Commission, or not allowed at all. Approximately forty minutes was allocated for this process. At its conclusion, the facilitator from each table addressed the entire gathering to report on that table’s recommendations.

Overall themes emerged as each table’s recommendations were heard. In general, there was widespread support for retaining green space and agricultural use, such as retention of existing historic vineyards, especially adjacent to the bike path. Overall, every table supported creating housing, but the emphasis was on lower density development rather than higher density. There was mixed opinion about the allowance of a hotel on the property, some outright opposition and where a hotel was found to be acceptable, the recommendation was that it be on the smaller size, around 60 rooms. Retention of the existing historic building that currently houses a wine tasting room was clearly preferred by those in attendance.

Some support was expressed for senior housing and assisted living facilities. Reuse of existing buildings for “maker” spaces and possibly an indoor location for the Friday Farmers market was also mentioned. Retention of existing homes currently located on the property was supported.

The entirety of the meeting was recorded, and will be made available on the City of Sonoma’s website (www.sonomacity.org) in the General Plan Update section. Director Gates indicated that public comments on the Land Use Element must be submitted by February 2, 2026, and explained that additional public hearings on the plan’s approval will be taking place.

She also explained that an EIR must be completed as part of the General Plan Update, and that some other elements are yet to be released for public comment, including the Safety and Circulation Elements, which will cover issues like evacuation and traffic impacts. The target for completion of the General Plan Update is currently set for this summer.