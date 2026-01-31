California Chief Justice Steps Up Monitoring of Immigration Arrests at Courthouses
by Cayla Mihalovich
This article was originally published by CalMatters
California Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero said she is taking a more proactive stance to preserve access to the judicial system as the Trump administration continues to make arrests in courthouses.
At a press conference on Thursday, Guerrero — the high court’s first Latina chief — expressed concern over the “chilling effects” of federal immigration enforcement in California courthouses and said the Judicial Council has been closely monitoring the situation.
“The type of immigration enforcement action that we’ve seen instills fear in witnesses, litigants that creates problems for them being able to access the courts,” she said.
Immigration enforcement agencies in general did not make arrests in courthouses during the Biden administration, a policy meant to ensure that people would feel safe participating in the judicial system.
Be First to Comment