Gary Edwards Selected as 2026 Honorary Alcalde

The Sonoma City Council has selected Gary Edwards as the City of Sonoma’s 2026 Honorary Alcalde, honoring more than two decades of service and leadership in support of the Sonoma community. Edwards was formally named at the January 26, 2026 City Council meeting.

The Honorary Alcalde program, established in 1975, recognizes a Sonoma resident whose long-term volunteer service, leadership, and quiet dedication have made a meaningful difference in the community. The title “Alcalde,” the Spanish word for mayor, reflects Sonoma’s early civic history and remains a ceremonial honor today.

Edwards is widely known for his hands-on approach to service, including organizing Sonoma’s annual free Thanksgiving Day dinner for more than 20 years. His service also includes leadership roles with local Rotary clubs, support for youth and education programs, and a term on the Sonoma City Council.

As Honorary Alcalde, Edwards will serve as a ceremonial ambassador for the City throughout 2026 and will be recognized at a City-hosted reception later this year. Details will be announced once confirmed.