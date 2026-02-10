Sonoma Historical Society: Coffee Shops of Our Past

February is a good month for lingering over a steaming cappuccino or latte, preferably in one of the valley’s cozy cafes. And while we doubt that Weghoeffer’s served espresso drinks, it’s still a lovely glimpse into the coffee shops of our past. (I don’t think we could even get a cappuccino in the valley until Peterberry’s opened on East Napa Street in the 1970s–alas–we have no photos of that great place.)

Here are Herman and Mary Weghoeffer with their cute dog in 1930, in front of their cafe on Highway 12 in Fetters Hot Springs.