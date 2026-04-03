Stunning Ballet Honors Mexican Neighbors

By Anna Pier

Por la Luz de la Luna (By the Light of the Moon) is a must-see production of Sonoma Dance Conservatory’s original ballet, celebrating the beauty and richness of the Mexican heritage and honoring the Mexican-American experience.

This unique ballet brings to the stage of the Sebastiani Theatre an extraordinary collaboration of classical and folkloric dancers, all from our Sonoma community. They will be performing a libretto created and written for the Sonoma Conservatory in partnership with Isabelle Sjahsam and Robert Miguel. Their connection with prominent artists from Mexico resulted in a collaborative effort to create this remarkable Mexican-themed production. The ballet will be presented only twice to the general public, on April 25 and 26, at 1 p.m.

The original ballet libretto was inspired by award-winning author and arts activist Aida Salazar’s story of her great-aunt, Jovita Valdovinos, who fought for religious freedom in Mexico’s Cristero War in the 1930s. Por la Luz de la Luna brings a fictional account of Jovita’s story to life, weaving history, mythology and family legacy into a powerful theatrical experience while celebrating her heroism. This is a story of identity, courage and family, shining a light on the enduring power of traditions passed from one generation to the next.

Jovita’s mother tells her daughter stories “by the light of the moon,” and these stories form the vignettes which are the four scenes of the ballet. The first is the story of Jovita, considered the Joan of Arc of Mexico, and includes the legend of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The second scene, Crossings, depicts the contemporary challenge for people wanting to immigrate from Mexico. The intensity of the scene involving Border Patrol requires a program caution to the audience. In Scene Three, dancers enact the Aztec creation stories, with the interlaced theme of war, and the origin of the Sun and the Moon. Scene Four, “Wisdom,” brings the weight and strength of her heritage to the young daughter in a scene of empowerment and hope.

Director O’Reilly says that another wonderful aspect of this ballet is that it is showcasing the music of 20th-century Mexican classical composers, such as Carlos Chávez and José Pablo Moncayo. And the striking sets and Aztec-inspired costumes designed by visual artist PEMEX bring the ballet to life. The artist is part of the famed Mexico City folkloric school of Amalia Hernández.

The ballet premiered in April 2016. Executive and Artistic Director Patty O’Reilly states that the ballet has ended up being “a political statement on its own.” She affirms that the opening “was quite frankly a miracle. I think Our Lady of Guadalupe wanted this ballet.” O’Reilly explained that 2016 was the beginning of heavy anti-immigrant action from the new Administration in Washington, denigrating and targeting immigrants. She wanted a ballet to “honor our Mexican neighbors and friends.” She continued, “In January we had only a Mexican folk tale, and by February we went from zero to a full ballet onstage, a true celebration of Mexico and the Mexican-American experience, and a rare positive portrayal of our Mexican neighbors. Sonoma Dance Conservatory was really cutting edge.”

This year ‘s production will be performed by 36 SCD students, joined by alumni and community performers. They have spent months in focused rehearsal training in both classical ballet and traditional folklórico to share this powerful story with our community. Audiences of all ages will be drawn into a world of folkloric rhythms, vivid storytelling and national identity.

The studio is performing the ballet twice for Sonoma Valley school students. For tickets to the general public matinee performances on Saturday, April 25 or Sunday, April 26, go to: sonomadance.org. Doors open at 12:30, and curtain is at 1:00 PM both days.