Opening Reception for Etched in Sonoma: A Living Legacy

Friday, May 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM

This exhibition celebrates the art of etching and the vibrant community of printmakers it continues to inspire. Rooted in a tradition that values both technical precision and creative experimentation, etching has long offered artists a powerful and expressive means of working in ink and paper.

At the heart of this exhibition is the Print Studio at the Sonoma Community Center—a space where artists of all levels come together to learn, create, and share in the collaborative spirit of printmaking. Here, the exchange of knowledge, process, and ideas keeps the medium alive and evolving. This ongoing work is supported in part by a Griffin etching press, donated by Eastside Editions in 2008, helping to carry forward a tradition of fine art printmaking in Sonoma.

The works on view reflect both the history and ongoing vitality of etching in Sonoma. They bring together prints created by artists connected to Eastside Editions alongside those produced more recently by artists connected to the Community Center’s Print Studio. While varied in style and approach, these works are united by a shared engagement with the etching process and its unique visual language.

Together, they speak to a living legacy—one shaped not only by the artists who make the work, but by the community that sustains it. This exhibition honors etching as an enduring art form and the Sonoma Community Center as a place where that tradition continues to grow, inspire, and connect generations of artists.

The exhibition is curated by Simon Blattner and Barbara Wells, and features the print work of Dennis Ahearn. Kim Anno, Chester Arnold, Kelly Autumn, David Best, Mario Teleri Biason, Hannah Day, Jessica Dunne, Brett Grunig, Art Hazelwood , Frances McCormack, Jenny Robinson, Jean Schulz, Toru Sugita and Don Williams. It is on display on Gallery 212, Sonoma Community Center, from May 1 – May 24.