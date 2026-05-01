Meet Jacob Slevin – New Building Inspector for the City of Sonoma

The City of Sonoma is pleased to welcome Jacob Slevin as the newest member of our Community Development Department, joining the Building Division as a Building Inspector.

Jacob brings valuable experience to the role, having started his career with 4Leaf Inc. and working across several jurisdictions. In his new position, Jacob will help support the City’s building and safety efforts by conducting inspections on residential, commercial, and industrial projects at various stages of construction. His work will help ensure compliance with applicable building codes and contribute to safe, high-quality development throughout the community.

The Building Division plays an important role in Sonoma’s Community Development Department, providing permit services and overseeing a wide range of projects—from residential improvements to commercial and public construction. Jacob joins a dedicated team that includes the Chief Building Official, Building Inspector, and Permit Technician, all working to deliver efficient and responsive service.

Outside of work, Jacob enjoys staying active at the gym, spending time outdoors hiking with his dog and fiancé, and enjoying good BBQ.