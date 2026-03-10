Kitchen Concert March 22, at 6 P.M. We have three singers this year, Jessica Terwilliger, Patty McDonough and Judy Bowles. Room 110 at The Sonoma Community Center. Tickets $15 at the door. More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »Sonoma Art Walk is back for 2026!Sonoma Art Walk is back for 2026!NO KINGS 3 Mass Nationwide ProtestNO KINGS 3 Mass Nationwide ProtestFrom Homeless to HarvardFrom Homeless to Harvard Praxis Presents A Free Public Service Program on Zoom Praxis Presents A Free Public Service Program on Zoom
Be First to Comment