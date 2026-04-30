Praxis Presents Isabel Uribe Live on Zoom from Guadalajara, Mexico

FRIDAY, MAY 29 at 4:00 pm

Tickets: $16 for Praxis Members ($21 for non-members)

To Register: Click Here

ISABEL URIBE and the Mondragon Cooperatives of Spain

Isabel Uribe, PhD, is the co-author of a seminal book about the Mondragon Cooperatives, their origin, initial visionaries and the challenges they faced and overcame. The book, Ormaetxea: A Biography in Dialogue, is one of the most inspiring books I have read about both the possibilities and realization of human potential. José Maria Ormaetxea was one of the original founders with Father Arizmendiarrieta, of the Mondragon Cooperatives in the Basque region of Spain. In the midst of national and world turmoil, it’s important to learn from people who not only overcame great obstacles (they began during Franco’s regime) but exceeded beyond all expectations! The ethics, compassion, and skill that went into this extraordinary feat is both inspiring and energizing. Not only did cooperatives change the business atmosphere, but the spirit of cooperation has infiltrated the entire Basque culture. Dedication and Ethical concerns have always been part of the process. This is what an evolved culture looks like. This is a template we can learn from. Don’t miss this exciting and uplifting program!

I met Isabel when she was a speaker at our Mondragon seminar. She worked for 8 years at Ikerlan, one of the Mondragon Cooperatives’ largest Research and Development centers. Part of her research there was documenting Mondragon’s history spanning 7 decades.

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