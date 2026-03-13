SVUSD to Review Campus Flag Practices in June Board Meeting

Sonoma Valley Unified School District announced today that the Board of Trustees will place the topic of

campus flag practices on the agenda for discussion at a Board meeting in June. The timing of the discussion will allow Superintendent Jason Sutter the opportunity to continue learning about the district and to study the issue more fully in advance of the Board’s consideration.

During this time, the Superintendent will work with Principal Molly Kiss of Sonoma Valley High School to gather additional information and perspectives. This process will include listening to students, learning more about the history of the flagpole at Sonoma Valley High School, reviewing relevant board policies, and looking at how nearby school districts and educational organizations approach flag displays on their campuses.

The District’s goal is to support a thoughtful process that centers student voice, considers the history and

context of the issue, and ensures the Board has the context needed for a well-informed discussion that reflects its commitment to all students. The June Board discussion will provide an opportunity for trustees to review the information gathered and consider next steps. Additional information about the meeting will be shared in advance of the agenda posting.

About Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Sonoma Valley Unified School District is a public school district serving grades K-12 in Sonoma, CA. The

district comprises four elementary schools, Flowery Elementary School, El Verano Elementary School,

Prestwood Elementary School, Sassarini Elementary School; one middle school, Altimira Middle School; one high school, Sonoma Valley High School; and a continuation high school, Creekside High School.