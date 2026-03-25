Volunteers Honored at Catalyst Fund’s Annual Star Volunteer Awards

The Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund hosted its annual Sonoma Valley Star Volunteer Awards at Vintage House on Saturday, March 21. Nearly 300 guests were in attendance to celebrate 51 Star Volunteers representing 47 nonprofit organizations serving Sonoma Valley.
Each Star Volunteer received a commemorative trophy presented by the Catalyst Fund, and Congressman Mike Thompson and Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo presented each recipient with a certificate of recognition. “Volunteerism is a key component of our unique culture of caring in Sonoma Valley,” said Catalyst Fund Executive Director Angela Ryan. “We are proud to partner with local nonprofits to ensure our often-unsung heroes receive the recognition and appreciation they so richly
deserve.”
Honorees reflect the depth, diversity, and generosity that sustain the Valley’s arts and culture programs, youth and education offerings, environmental efforts, social services, and vital safety-net organizations.
In addition to the Star Volunteer recognition, the Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund presented two special Catalyst Awards honoring individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and dedication to strengthening the Sonoma Valley community. This year, Catalyst Award recognized: Suzanne Brangham and Jack Lundgren, for their decades of community service and spirit across the Valley, and Elena Alioto, Jude Sales, and Judith Walsh for their leadership in securing a sustainable future for the Unity Kitchen.
A regular event since its founding in 2008, the Star Volunteer Awards provide local nonprofit organizations the opportunity to honor individuals who exemplify extraordinary service, lasting impact and commitment to the community. Over the past 18 years, the Star Volunteer Awards have recognized hundreds of local volunteers whose dedication strengthens the fabric of
Sonoma Valley.
A full list of volunteers honored is available on the Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund website:
https://www.sonomavalleycatalystfund.org/star-awards
The event was made possible through the generous support of CarePartners Initiative, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Community Center, and Vintage House.
About Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund
Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund mobilizes philanthropic support and innovative approaches to address urgent, emergent, and chronic challenges in Sonoma Valley that no single donor or organization can solve alone. Catalyst is a fund of Community Foundation Sonoma County.
Full list of Star Volunteers:
Art Escape — Monica Ramirez
Bon Marche Thrift Store — Heather English
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley — Matt Gunn
Cancer Support Sonoma — Lori Rukes
Care Partners Initiative — Brady Hoff
Ceres Community Project — Rayne Dessayer
Council on Aging — Michael and Christine Perez
Food For All / Comida para Todos — Carmen Vega
Friends In Sonoma Helping — Shirley Blazevich
Hanna Academy — Therese Nugent
Homeless Action Sonoma, Inc. — Michael Jon Bithorn
Impact100 Sonoma — Jody Leeds
Jack London Park Partners — Kate Johnston
Kid Scoop News — Denise Walsh
La Luz Center — Maria Guadalupe Lopez de Magana
Music in Place — George Petru
Pets Lifeline — Peter Gruber
Redwood Empire Food Bank — Enrique De Haro
Robert Ferguson Observatory — Joe La Sala
Sebastiani Theatre Foundation — Susan Bellach
Seeds of Learning — Edward Schmidt
Sonoma Art Walk — Gail Duffley
Sonoma Arts Live Theater Company — Christine Matthies
Sonoma Botanical Garden — Jacqueline Djanikian
Sonoma Community Center — Charles Mills
Sonoma Family Meal — Jenny Sheerin
Sonoma Garden Park — Priscilla Miles
Sonoma Immigrant Services — Carmela Mezquita
Sonoma League for Historic Preservation — Linda Jackson
Sonoma Mountain Preservation — Tracy Salcedo
Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards — Jaqueline Steuer
Sonoma Plein Air Foundation — Nancy Kirwan
Sonoma Speaker Series — Jennifer and Steph Rochlin
Sonoma Valley Community Communications — Jason Ghiselin
Sonoma Valley Community Health Center — Magaly Marquez, Max Morales, and Ian Morales
Sonoma Valley Historical Society — Mary Smith
Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation — Art Grandy
Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance — Robert MacPhee
Sonoma Valley Museum of Art — Avril Angevine
Sonoma Valley Rotary Foundation — Antoine Bigirimana
Sonoma/Petaluma State Historic Parks — Kathryn Foster
Soroptimist International of Sonoma Valley — Carol Whitson
Square Peg Foundation — Harper McCabe
Sugarloaf Ridge State Park — Bruce Hope
Sweetwater Spectrum — Koushalya Chittajallu
Transcendence Theatre Company — Gerry Sweeney
Vintage House — Pete Hansen
Group photo credit: Daniel Perales
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