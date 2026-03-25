Volunteers Honored at Catalyst Fund’s Annual Star Volunteer Awards

The Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund hosted its annual Sonoma Valley Star Volunteer Awards at Vintage House on Saturday, March 21. Nearly 300 guests were in attendance to celebrate 51 Star Volunteers representing 47 nonprofit organizations serving Sonoma Valley.

Each Star Volunteer received a commemorative trophy presented by the Catalyst Fund, and Congressman Mike Thompson and Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo presented each recipient with a certificate of recognition. “Volunteerism is a key component of our unique culture of caring in Sonoma Valley,” said Catalyst Fund Executive Director Angela Ryan. “We are proud to partner with local nonprofits to ensure our often-unsung heroes receive the recognition and appreciation they so richly

deserve.”

Honorees reflect the depth, diversity, and generosity that sustain the Valley’s arts and culture programs, youth and education offerings, environmental efforts, social services, and vital safety-net organizations.

In addition to the Star Volunteer recognition, the Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund presented two special Catalyst Awards honoring individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and dedication to strengthening the Sonoma Valley community. This year, Catalyst Award recognized: Suzanne Brangham and Jack Lundgren, for their decades of community service and spirit across the Valley, and Elena Alioto, Jude Sales, and Judith Walsh for their leadership in securing a sustainable future for the Unity Kitchen.

A regular event since its founding in 2008, the Star Volunteer Awards provide local nonprofit organizations the opportunity to honor individuals who exemplify extraordinary service, lasting impact and commitment to the community. Over the past 18 years, the Star Volunteer Awards have recognized hundreds of local volunteers whose dedication strengthens the fabric of

Sonoma Valley.

A full list of volunteers honored is available on the Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund website:

https://www.sonomavalleycatalystfund.org/star-awards

The event was made possible through the generous support of CarePartners Initiative, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Community Center, and Vintage House.

About Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund

Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund mobilizes philanthropic support and innovative approaches to address urgent, emergent, and chronic challenges in Sonoma Valley that no single donor or organization can solve alone. Catalyst is a fund of Community Foundation Sonoma County.

Full list of Star Volunteers:

Art Escape — Monica Ramirez

Bon Marche Thrift Store — Heather English

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley — Matt Gunn

Cancer Support Sonoma — Lori Rukes

Care Partners Initiative — Brady Hoff

Ceres Community Project — Rayne Dessayer

Council on Aging — Michael and Christine Perez

Food For All / Comida para Todos — Carmen Vega

Friends In Sonoma Helping — Shirley Blazevich

Hanna Academy — Therese Nugent

Homeless Action Sonoma, Inc. — Michael Jon Bithorn

Impact100 Sonoma — Jody Leeds

Jack London Park Partners — Kate Johnston

Kid Scoop News — Denise Walsh

La Luz Center — Maria Guadalupe Lopez de Magana

Music in Place — George Petru

Pets Lifeline — Peter Gruber

Redwood Empire Food Bank — Enrique De Haro

Robert Ferguson Observatory — Joe La Sala

Sebastiani Theatre Foundation — Susan Bellach

Seeds of Learning — Edward Schmidt

Sonoma Art Walk — Gail Duffley

Sonoma Arts Live Theater Company — Christine Matthies

Sonoma Botanical Garden — Jacqueline Djanikian

Sonoma Community Center — Charles Mills

Sonoma Family Meal — Jenny Sheerin

Sonoma Garden Park — Priscilla Miles

Sonoma Immigrant Services — Carmela Mezquita

Sonoma League for Historic Preservation — Linda Jackson

Sonoma Mountain Preservation — Tracy Salcedo

Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards — Jaqueline Steuer

Sonoma Plein Air Foundation — Nancy Kirwan

Sonoma Speaker Series — Jennifer and Steph Rochlin

Sonoma Valley Community Communications — Jason Ghiselin

Sonoma Valley Community Health Center — Magaly Marquez, Max Morales, and Ian Morales

Sonoma Valley Historical Society — Mary Smith

Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation — Art Grandy

Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance — Robert MacPhee

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art — Avril Angevine

Sonoma Valley Rotary Foundation — Antoine Bigirimana

Sonoma/Petaluma State Historic Parks — Kathryn Foster

Soroptimist International of Sonoma Valley — Carol Whitson

Square Peg Foundation — Harper McCabe

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park — Bruce Hope

Sweetwater Spectrum — Koushalya Chittajallu

Transcendence Theatre Company — Gerry Sweeney

Vintage House — Pete Hansen

Group photo credit: Daniel Perales