Public Input Requested on City of Sonoma Fee Study

At their meeting on March 24, 2026, the City of Sonoma’s Finance Committee received a presentation from Matrix Consulting Group and City staff on a comprehensive Citywide Fee Study and Draft Master Fee Schedule. The study evaluates the cost of providing services across multiple departments, including Building, Cemetery, Finance, Planning, Police, Public Works, and Special Events.

Review the materials:

Sonoma Fee Study Results PowerPoint Presentation

Sonoma Draft Fee Study Report

Sonoma Development Fee, In-Lieu Fees, Memo

Draft Master Fee Schedule

The fee study provides a detailed analysis of the cost of delivering City services and establishes the maximum allowable fees based on cost-of-service. These findings serve as a tool to help the City understand current service levels and inform policy decisions about how much of those costs should be recovered through fees.

The study also evaluates development impact fees and the potential use of in-lieu fees for items such as parking, tree replacement, and public art, in accordance with the California Mitigation Fee Act.

The Finance Committee will meet again in April to review community input and provide direction on desired cost recovery levels.

Provide public comments by April 10:

Visit the City’s meeting portal and click “Public Comment” at the top of the page.

Public input is an important part of this process and will help guide decisions about how City services are funded moving forward.