Southwest Airlines Begins Service at Sonoma County Airport

Southwest Airlines began service at Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS) on Tuesday, adding a third major U.S. carrier to the regional airport and expanding flight options for residents and businesses across the North Bay.

The airline will initially provide nonstop service to Burbank, San Diego, Las Vegas and Denver, while connecting Sonoma County to Southwest’s network serving 117 airports in 11 countries. Its arrival in Sonoma County gives local residents more convenient travel options, reducing the need to drive to larger Bay Area airports for commercial flights.

“I’ve been looking forward to Southwest’s arrival for a long time,” said Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport. “As a well-loved national carrier, their presence is greatly appreciated here in Sonoma County.”

Southwest’s entry into the Sonoma County market marks a major expansion of service at STS, which is also served by Alaska Airlines and American Airlines. The airport recorded its busiest year on record in 2025, reflecting sustained demand for airline service in Sonoma County.

“This marks the culmination of years of work to expand air service for Sonoma County,” said District 4 Supervisor James Gore, who represents the airport area. “Southwest Airlines has consistently been one of the most requested carriers by local travelers and businesses. Its arrival reflects what’s possible when government, the airport and our regional partners work together to deliver for our community.”

Expanded air service is expected to help boost the local economy and the county’s hospitality industry by making it easier for business and leisure travelers to fly in and out of Sonoma County.

“Every new flight into Sonoma County is an opportunity for our community,” said Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism. “It means more people discovering our vintners, farmers, makers, small businesses and the landscapes that make this place so special.”

Local tourism, business and government leaders welcomed passengers on the inaugural flight from Las Vegas on Tuesday with a festive celebration featuring live music, an appearance by Snoopy, and local wine tastings.

Southwest plans to expand its Sonoma County service in the coming months. In August, the airline will increase its Denver route from once weekly to five days a week. In October, it will launch new nonstop service to Austin, Texas, further strengthening connections between Sonoma County and key domestic markets.

About Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS)

Located in the heart of Northern California’s world-renowned Wine Country, STS is the only airport that offers scheduled air service into the North Bay region. Outbound destinations include Los Angeles, Burbank, Orange County, Ontario, San Diego, Palm Springs, Portland, Seattle, Dallas, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Las Vegas, and more. All airlines offer a wide range of connecting flights to destinations in the continental U.S., Mexico, and beyond.

Offering a hassle-free experience with shorter lines and an easier commute for North Bay residents, the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport also features convenient ground transportation, easy and affordable parking with 30 minutes free, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. On-site dining options include Flying Ace, Crush Wine Lounge, Runway Wellness & Express Spa, Apple Spice, and Costeaux on the Go.

For additional airport information, visit the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS) website or follow on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.