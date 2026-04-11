Earth Day Photo Contest Now Open for Public Voting

Take a few minutes to pause and see Sonoma Valley through a different lens—public voting is now open for this year’s Earth Day Photo Contest.

Centered on the theme The Power of Water, this year’s entries capture everything from still, reflective moments to the movement and energy of water across the landscape. You’ll see familiar places in new ways, small details you might otherwise miss, and scenes that remind us just how present water is in our everyday surroundings.

Voting Details:

Voting is open April 9 through April 15, 2026

You may vote once in each category

Winners will be announced on Earth Day, April 22

Explore the gallery and cast your vote on our website today!

Entries come from photographers of all ages across Sonoma Valley and will also be featured in City Council Chambers as part of the City’s Rotating Chamber Art Program.

Winners will be recognized during Sonoma’s inaugural Earth Day celebration at the Sonoma Community Center’s “Trash Bash” on April 25.

Take a moment to browse, enjoy, and support your favorites.