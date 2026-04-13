May Day Strong Actions in Sonoma Valley – Sponsored by Wake UP Sonoma

Wake Up Sonoma, Indivisible, Sonoma Valley Democrats, and other pro-democracy groups are holding a May Day Strong national event this May 1st. On May 1st we ask you to join Americans across the nation in rejecting the online oligarch retailers and keep your buying local and support our many local businesses in Sonoma Valley.

Click the link to take the pledge : https://www.wakeupsonoma.org/may-day-pledge

1. Shop local.

2. Support Sonoma Valley small businesses.

3. Skip Amazon, Prime, and the big box stores.

4. Buy less gas on May 1. (if possible)

5. Show up at the Farmers Market on May 1 and put your money into the local economy.

When we build community, we push back on oligarchy.

This May Day, the call is clear: tax the rich so families come first, not fortunes.

No ICE. No war. No private army serving authoritarian power. Expand democracy. Hands off our vote.

The credit for the defeat of fascist Hungarian dictator Viktor Orban goes to the people of Hungary who turned out to organize over a long period of time leading to a big turnout for the vote that put Peter Magyar and his new Tisza party in office. Fascism was finally defeated. The lesson here should not be lost on Americans. Organizing, protesting and voting works.While its true that these actions will not immediately change the current political situation, it is an immediate way to make a difference and it also helps form the required network, and solidarity for what one day could be a very necessary national general strike – think mid-term election tampering, worsening inflation, more widespread ICE deployment and deportations.

So join us – sign the pledge at www.wakeupsonoma.org and join us on May 1 where we support our local businesses and take a stand for democracy and this great country that we love. And make it personal.

Then gather in the Plaza from 5 to 6 PM and make your voice heard. Show up on the Sidewalk on Napa Street in front of the Plaza.

CommUNITY is power.

Solidarity is power.

The people have the power.

SONOMA VALLEY MAY DAY STRONG.

Contact for more information:

Lisa Storment, LCSW

President, Wake UP Sonoma

[email protected]

707-346-9788