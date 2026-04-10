Sonoma County Prepares for FREE Community Event Focused on Wildfire Safety & Preparedness

As wildfire seasons continue to grow longer and more intense across California, Sonoma County is taking proactive steps to help residents prepare. The 2026 Sonoma County Wildfire & Earthquake Expo returns April 25–26 at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, with a strong focus on wildfire prevention, home hardening, and community resilience.

This two-day event brings together first responders, safety experts, and community organizations to provide critical education, hands-on training, and real-world preparedness strategies.

The Expo features two distinct but complementary days:

Saturday, April 25 – First Responder Training Day

A dedicated day for emergency personnel featuring a large-scale simulated disaster designed to strengthen coordination among fire agencies, emergency managers, healthcare providers, and response partners.

Sunday, April 26 – Free Community Preparedness Expo from 10am to 3pm

A free, family-friendly event where residents can connect directly with firefighters, safety

experts, and preparedness organizations through live demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and educational seminars.

With wildfire risk top of mind for Sonoma County residents, this year’s Expo will highlight practical, actionable steps individuals and families can take to protect their homes and neighborhoods. Local fire agencies—including Fire Safe Sonoma, CAL FIRE, and regional fire departments—will be on-site sharing expert guidance, demonstrating equipment, and providing resources focused on wildfire readiness.

The first 2,000 families to attend will receive a free Go Bag provided by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, packed with essential items to help your household stay prepared during emergencies.

Attendees can take part in hands-on fire safety demonstrations, including live fire extinguisher training, where participants will learn how to safely respond to small fires before they escalate.

Throughout the day, attendees can attend a series of educational seminars and activities led by fire professionals and preparedness experts, offering practical guidance they can apply immediately at home. A schedule of seminars and activities is attached.

These sessions are designed to help residents better understand wildfire behavior, reduce risks around their properties, understand and respond to emergency alerts, and make informed decisions about home, landscape, and earthquake preparedness.

In addition, exhibitors and vendors will showcase fire safety tools, home protection products, and innovative wildfire preparedness solutions, giving attendees access to resources they can implement right away.

Safety is a community effort. The Expo, hosted by Fire Safe Sonoma and Northern Sonoma County CERT, brings together fire agencies, municipalities, emergency responders, utilities, nonprofits, and community partners with a shared goal: helping Sonoma County residents stay prepared, informed, and resilient.

The event is made possible through the support of local organizations, businesses, and municipalities, including AquaDome, Big John’s Market, Bolt Down the Bay Area, California Governor’s Office of

Emergency Services, City of Santa Rosa, Community Foundation of Sonoma County, County of Sonoma, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Friedman’s Home Improvement, HALTER Project, Kaiser

Permanente, Northern California Public Media, Northern Sonoma County CERT, PG&E, Redwood Credit Union, Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, Veale Outdoor Advertising, Watch Duty, Wine Country to the Rescue, and Wine Country Radio.

For more information, a list of exhibitors or to pre-register to attend visit the website fireandearthquakeexpo.org.

About Fire Safe Sonoma

Fire Safe Sonoma is a nonprofit organization composed of members with over a century of expertise in wildland fire prevention and safety. The organization is dedicated to wildfire education, prevention, and community preparedness, working collaboratively with residents, agencies, and partners to reduce wildfire risk and enhance resilience.

About Northern Sonoma County CERT

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) provides training in how to prepare for and respond to disasters, so that residents can help each other and assist professional responders during disasters. The CERT program is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) certification program that offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations. Northern Sonoma County CERT provides CERT training and certification to volunteers in Sonoma County.