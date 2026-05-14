Local Artists Support Vintage House

Local artists are joining together to support Vintage House’s annual fundraising event Gather in the Garden. Forty artists will exhibit floral and garden-themed original art work, available to view and purchase. The exhibit will feature a silent auction and sale with proceeds benefitting Vintage House. The exhibit can be viewed at Vintage House, 264 First Street East, May 5 – 29, 9:00am – 4:00pm, with a reception on Wednesday May 20 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

The art display compliments Vintage House’s Gather in the Garden fundraiser taking place on May 30. Gather in the Garden is an intimate, sensory‑rich afternoon set at one of Sonoma Valley’s most breathtaking hidden gems: a private working farm and garden on Seventh Street East, rarely open to the public. Guests will enjoy live music, beautifully crafted bites and exceptional wines, while exploring vibrant garden paths, tucked‑away corners, and sweeping farm vistas. A curated silent auction featuring one‑of‑a‑kind packages found nowhere else and a fund‑a‑need to support programs that help older adults thrive will also be offered.

Help Vintage House continue its vital programming to support Sonoma Valley seniors. View the art, enjoy the community… and make a bid! For more information on all the events, visit https://vintagehouse.org/gather/ or call 707.996.0311.