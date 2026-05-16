Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Weekend

A stretch of breezy to gusty weather is expected through Monday, May 18th with the strongest winds expected Saturday through Sunday night. Combined with dry vegetation and low humidity, fire weather concerns will remain elevated across inland areas.

What to Expect:

Gusty winds 20–35 mph across many inland areas

Higher elevation and ridge gusts could reach 45–50 mph

Interior humidity levels dropping to 10–25%

Dry grasses and vegetation can ignite and spread fire quickly

Please use extra caution this weekend:

Avoid activities that could create sparks

Properly extinguish cigarettes and outdoor flames

Secure trailer chains to prevent dragging sparks

Be careful with outdoor equipment during windy conditions

Strong winds may also lead to isolated power outages, blowing debris, and difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.

Now is a good time to secure loose outdoor items before winds increase.

Visit the National Weather Service Bay Area website to stay informed and monitor local weather updates.