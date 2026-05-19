Women, Longevity & Equity: A Community Conversation

The Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women released a new position paper examining the growing challenges facing older women in Sonoma County, including economic insecurity, housing instability, and limited access to essential services. Shaped by lifelong inequities such as lower wages, caregiving responsibilities, and longer life expectancy, many older women struggle to access support within fragmented and underfunded systems. Drawing on expert panel discussions and community testimony, the paper highlights these interconnected issues and calls for improved coordination, housing assistance, transportation, caregiving resources, and access to information and services.

Executive Summary

Aging in Sonoma County is increasingly defined by economic insecurity, housing instability, and gaps in access to essential services—challenges that disproportionately impact older women.

Structural inequities across the lifespan, including lower wages, time out of the workforce for caregiving, and longer life expectancy, leave many women entering older adulthood with fewer financial resources and greater vulnerability.

At the same time, systems intended to support aging populations remain difficult to navigate, underfunded, and fragmented. Barriers such as transportation limitations, digital access challenges, housing pressures, and stigma around seeking help prevent many older women from accessing services until they reach crisis points.

To better understand these challenges, the Commission convened a public panel of local experts and community leaders, followed by public testimony from residents. Panelists included Bonnie Petty (California Alliance of Retired Americans), Jamie Escoubas (Council on Aging), Jodi Johnson (Community Housing Advocate), and Elaine B. Holtz (KBBF Radio Host/Community Leader).

This paper synthesizes panel insights and lived experiences to demonstrate that the challenges facing older women are systemic, interconnected, and accelerating. It highlights critical gaps in housing, caregiving support, transportation, and communication, and outlines actionable recommendations to strengthen coordination and access for older women in Sonoma County.

The Economics of Aging and Systemic Vulnerability

Panelists described aging for women not as a single life stage, but as the cumulative result of lifelong inequities. Women are more likely to earn less, step away from the workforce to provide unpaid caregiving, and live longer—factors that collectively reduce financial security in later years.

As one panelist noted, a key misconception is that older adults are financially stable. In reality, many older women are navigating fixed incomes that do not keep pace with the rising cost of living. As Jamie Escoubas emphasized, “women make less, step away from work to be caregivers, and live longer—so the system was never designed to keep up with their needs in later life.”

At the same time, safety-net services designed to support older adults are facing funding reductions, creating a widening gap between need and available resources. Bonnie Petty underscored the root issue directly: “Funding is at the bottom of everything—there simply isn’t enough to go around.”

Beyond funding, structural barriers limit access to existing services. Panelists highlighted transportation challenges, technology barriers, and stigma around asking for help as key obstacles. Many older women are not connected to services until they reach a point of crisis. As Petty noted, “it’s not just whether services exist—it’s whether people can actually find them, get to them, and feel comfortable asking for them.”

The absence of a coordinated, easy-to-navigate system further compounds these challenges. Without clear entry points or care navigation support, older women are often left to manage complex systems on their own or rely on informal networks for help.

Demographic trends add urgency to this issue. Within the next five to six years, approximately 35% of Sonoma County’s population will be over the age of 60, significantly increasing demand for services that are already strained.

Housing Instability and the Risk of Late-Life Homelessness

Housing was identified as one of the most urgent challenges facing older women in Sonoma County. Panelists noted that older adults are now the fastest-growing demographic experiencing homelessness, with many entering homelessness for the first time later in life.

Rising rents, limited affordable housing, and fixed incomes are creating untenable conditions. For many older women, Social Security income does not cover even basic housing costs.

Assisted living and care facilities, often costing thousands per month, are financially inaccessible.

Jodi Johnson emphasized the impossible trade-offs many women face: older women are often choosing between “food, medicine, or housing—because they simply cannot afford all three.” She also noted that many women who once lived independently are now unable to do so due to cost pressures and lack of supportive housing options.

Panelists raised additional concerns about increasing vulnerability to displacement, including pressures from investment groups and instability within mobile home communities—particularly in unincorporated areas where protections are weaker.

Without intervention, housing instability will continue to push more older women into homelessness, often for the first time in their lives.

The Hidden Costs of Caregiving and Aging Alone

Caregiving emerged as a central but often invisible factor shaping the experience of aging for women. The majority of unpaid caregivers are women, many of whom are simultaneously managing their own health, finances, and daily living needs alongside their partner’s/spouse’s or friend’s needs.

Panelists described caregiving as physically, emotionally, and financially taxing. The burden can lead to increased stress, chronic health conditions, and social isolation. As Jamie Escoubas shared, caregiving is often “invisible labor”—unrecognized until there is a crisis, despite the daily toll it takes on women’s health and well-being.

The impact can be severe. Caregiver burden is linked to increased risk of high blood pressure, mental health challenges, and burnout. In some cases, caregivers experience worse health outcomes than those they are caring for.

These challenges were intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when closures eliminated access to respite care and support services, leaving many caregivers without relief.

Despite rising need, panelists noted that funding for key programs—including those providing caregiver support and day services—is declining. Escoubas highlighted the contradiction directly: “needs are rising, and resources are going in the opposite direction.”

This mismatch places caregivers at significant risk and underscores the need for sustained investment in community-based support systems.

Transportation, Independence, and Social Connection

Transportation was identified as a critical but often overlooked determinant of health and independence. Many older women are unable to access services, attend medical appointments, or maintain social connections due to transportation barriers.

Panelists emphasized that existing transportation systems often fail to meet the needs of older adults, particularly those with mobility challenges. The lack of door-to-door assistance and concerns about safety make public transit difficult to use, while private options such as rideshare services are often cost-prohibitive.

As Escoubas noted, the impact of isolation is profound, citing research that shows social isolation can be equivalent to “smoking 15 cigarettes a day.” Without reliable transportation, older women are more likely to become homebound, disconnected, and at greater risk of declining health.

Jodi Johnson also highlighted the dignity component of transportation: many older women struggle not only with access, but with the emotional barrier of asking for help or navigating unfamiliar systems. Loss of mobility often translates directly into loss of independence.

Isolation, Communication, and Community Voice

Social isolation and lack of communication infrastructure were identified as major barriers to well-being. Many older women experience increasing loneliness as they lose social networks over time, while also facing stigma that discourages them from seeking support.

Elaine Holtz emphasized that “there is still a shame that comes with aging,” which contributes to silence and disconnection. At the same time, information about services often fails to reach those who need it most.

Panelists highlighted the need for more accessible, community-based communication strategies, including trusted local platforms such as radio, newspaper outlets, community spaces, and peer networks.

Beyond access to information, panelists stressed the importance of voice and visibility. Older women are often excluded from decision-making spaces, despite their lived expertise.

Jodi Johnson framed this as a call to action: “we are not senior women of wealth—we are senior women of value.” She emphasized the importance of collective advocacy, encouraging older women to organize, show up, and demand that their needs be met.

Lived Experiences: Voices from the Community

Public testimony reinforced that the challenges described by panelists are not theoretical and they are being lived every day by older women across Sonoma County.

Community members described the difficulty of navigating fragmented systems, often having to repeat their stories multiple times to access care and services. As one participant noted, “we need a better model—like a one-stop system—because right now you have to tell your story over and over again just to get help.” This lack of coordination creates unnecessary barriers, particularly for older adults already managing health, financial, and mobility challenges.

Many speakers highlighted experiences of invisibility and dismissal, particularly in healthcare settings. One community member shared that she regularly sees “women sitting alone at medical offices, clearly struggling, with no one there to support them—and not being taken seriously when they ask for help.” These moments reflect broader patterns of older women feeling unseen and unheard within systems meant to serve them.

Isolation was a recurring theme. Testimony reflected not only physical isolation, but emotional and social disconnection, often compounded by the loss of partners, friends, and community over time. Without consistent outreach or connection points, many older women are left to navigate aging alone.

Housing instability also emerged through lived experience, particularly in mobile home communities. Residents raised urgent concerns about the vulnerability of older adults living in unincorporated areas, noting that “there are 67 parks in Sonoma County that are not incorporated—and those are some of the most vulnerable communities, especially for low-income and non-English-speaking seniors.” These gaps in protection increase the risk of displacement and housing insecurity.

Financial strain was another consistent theme. One older woman shared that after decades of work, she had only just qualified for her pension at age 70—highlighting how long-term economic inequities follow women into older age. Others questioned why critical services remain underfunded, asking directly: “Why isn’t there enough money for the things people actually need?”

At the same time, community members emphasized the importance of advocacy and collective action. Participants referenced local organizing efforts, including a rally at the federal building on tax day, as a way to demand that public funding reflect community priorities. There was a clear call for continued advocacy to ensure older women are not overlooked in policy and budget decisions.

Their voices highlight both the urgency of the challenges and the opportunity for the County to respond with more coordinated, equitable, and person-centered solutions.

Policy and Programmatic Recommendations

To improve outcomes for older women in Sonoma County, the Commission on the Status of Women recommends the following actions:

Fully implement and sustain the Master Plan for Aging. Ensure accountability, coordination across sectors, and measurable progress toward identified goals. This includes fully building out the Aging and Disability Resource Hub while adding more care providers and navigators. Develop a countywide care navigation Create centralized, accessible entry points—including libraries, healthcare settings, and community hubs—with trained navigators to guide individuals through services. Expand affordable and supportive housing Increase investment in affordable housing, strengthen tenant protections, and address vulnerabilities in mobile home communities. Invest in caregiver support and community-based Restore and expand funding for respite care, day programs, mental health services, and peer support networks. Strengthen communication and outreach strategies. Develop accessible, culturally relevant communication methods led by and for older women, and establish community-based “listening centers.” Promote civic engagement and leadership among older Support grassroots advocacy, increase opportunities for participation in public processes, and elevate the voices of older women in policy decisions.

Conclusion

The challenges facing older women in Sonoma County are clear, measurable, and increasing in urgency. As the population ages, the County has an opportunity to strengthen systems that support stability, independence, and dignity.

By investing in coordinated services, accessible infrastructure, and community-driven solutions, Sonoma County can ensure that older women are not left to navigate aging alone, but are supported, valued, and empowered as essential members of the community.

Panelists / Subject Matter Experts

Bonnie Petty

California Alliance of Retired Americans

[email protected]

Jamie Escoubas

Council on Aging

[email protected]

Jodi Johnson

Community Housing Advocate

[email protected]

Elaine B. Holtz

KBBF Radio Host / Community Leader

[email protected]