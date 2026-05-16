Sonoma’s Planning Commission to Hold Study Session on Sebastiani Property Development Proposal May 21

The item before the Planning Commission is for a Study Session discussion in accordance with SMC 19.52.040(B) (see PC Study Sessions Guidelines). A study session provides an opportunity for Planning Commissioners to identify potential land use issues or concerns with a proposed project. The applicant has provided a narrative and conceptual site plan that contemplates new land use designations on the site.

Developer Narrative:

Sebastiani Project Vision Narrative provided by J.J. Abodeely and Foley Family Wines

This is an exploration of a mixed-use project vision to help understand what a redevelopment of the Sebastiani properties might look like while understanding potential key development standards such as Units/acre, FAR, Site Coverage, etc.

The current project vision is being shared to get feedback on various potential commercial uses, residential densities and other important development standards. The study session is also an opportunity to discuss how an updated Development Code might put useful or desired standards in place for a new zoning designation at Sebastiani with site-specific constraints.

The project vision includes:

Maintaining historic structures, assumed to be, pending future study: Sebastiani tasting room Administrative office building on Spain Binning office on 4 th St

Substantially preserving all existing vineyards and greenspace, including evaluating conservation easements with the Sonoma Land Study of, and respect for, creeks and other sensitive site-specific environmental considerations.

Approx 51 townhomes west of 4 th east consisting of approximately 13 x 2-story units of ~1,650sf plus 400sf garage (2bd+) 38 x 3-story units of ~2,650sf plus 400sf garage (3bd+) Arranged as 3, 4, 6, 7-unit structures Also studying other configurations and housing types Residential amenities Park/Open space Approx 11 units/acre, 6 FAR

east consisting of approximately 14 single family, 2-story homes east of 4 th st 2,400 sf plus 400sf detached garages Could be designed as duets or duplexes Approx 8 units per acre

st Deed-restricted Affordable Units to meet the Inclusionary requirement at the time of project Studying the potential to further restrict Affordable units for first time home buyers in partnership with Housing Land Trust of The North Bay

A 10-acre hotel site consisting of: 100 guest rooms Pool area, spa, fitness, possibly with local serving memberships Lobby area, bar, restaurant, coffee shop open to the public 127 parking spaces Park/Open spaces 3-0.4 FAR For context, this is about 30% more hotel than MacArthur Place on twice as much land

Integrating the existing Sebastiani tasting room and wine-hospitality functions into the new development

Collaborating with City, County, and neighbors to better connect the bike path down Lovall Valley Road (implement active transportation plan) and eventually to 7th E. Integrate pedestrian pathways from the bike path through parts of the potential project on both sides of 4th St E.

Potential alternative and/or complementary commercial uses are being evaluated like a senior continuing care residential community, repurposing of existing historic structures for things like co-working, community spaces, and other ideas generated by the community and commission.

Description of community outreach and outcomes:

We have held several meetings (January 2025, August 2025) with a group of 20-30 neighbors to discuss our project vision and our view on the General Plan update, the creation of a Sebastiani Mixed Use designation, and the impact of potential changes to land use designations for the Sebastiani properties.

We have additionally engaged in dozens of 1-1 and small group discussions with neighbors, other community members, housing advocates, local business group representatives, conservation non-profits, and housing non-profits.

A city-led town hall in January 2026, focused specifically on the Sebastiani properties, and found a community with concerns, but also the beginnings of a shared vision:

With over 100 in attendance, groups of 11 tables were clear that a potential rezoning should not allow for high traffic businesses like shopping centers, gas stations, formula businesses, etc. and allow for consideration with use permit, winery (10/11), wine tasting (10/11), restaurants (9/11 especially within hotel use), and hotels (8/11). There has been some interest for adding senior care to this list, which we support. There was support for low and medium density housing while protecting historic structures and greenspaces. A call to ensure sufficient study of issues like safety, traffic, resource availability was also made.

To view the entire agenda item CLICK HERE