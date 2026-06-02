Editorial: Blessed by The Land

Sonoma Valley has some of the finest agricultural land in the world, and it has fed people for thousands of years. Today, agriculture remains a mainstay of our economy and lifestyle, and no better expression of the latter exists than our local farmers markets.

Many cities have farmers markets, but here in Sonoma we’re privileged to have not just one, but two weekly markets: Tuesday evening on the Plaza and Friday morning at Depot Park. They differ in style and size, and both seem to be thriving.

The Tuesday evening market began over 30 years ago, and has continued under various auspices since then. Its history contains some controversy; at one point during the 1990s one City Council member vigorously complained about finding too many discarded Corn Dog sticks littering the Plaza on the day after the market. When prepared food vendors were added, some local Plaza restaurants complained that they were losing business. And there were fewer spots for produce stands. We seem to have survived and overcome such difficulties.

Crowds begin to gather on Tuesdays well before the market begins. The lawn areas fill with picnickers and music lovers staking out their space for the evening. In the end, a thousand or more people settle in for a late afternoon of entertainment and socializing, a fitting and welcome use of what we like to call our “jewel” of a Plaza. In what was during General Vallejo’s time a corral for livestock and the largest public plaza in California is now a popular gathering place of the community.

The music at the Tuesday market brings listeners, dancers and a party-like atmosphere as people sit on the lawn, snack, and chat with each other. It’s now more than just a farmers market, for sure.

The Friday market at Depot Park is smaller, but growing, with more focus on local produce and agricultural products. There’s music often too, but centered near the prepared food vendors that occupy the western end of the space. Some picnic tables are nearby for those who want to sit and enjoy. The emphasis of the market clearly is farm produce and locally procured food products like bread, fresh fish, meat, hummus, teas, dates, and more. The parking area gets filled quickly; the market opens at 9 a.m. and there’s usually a line of patrons waiting to enter. Additional free parking is available in the nearby Casa Grande parking lot off First Street West.

As we all know, food has become expensive, and food at the farmers markets isn’t a bargain. Most of the produce, however, is organic and pesticide-free, and there’s even some produce available free-of-charge to those who need it. And produce vendors accept SNAP/Cal-Fresh payment. Shopping at the market also offers the opportunity to meet with and talk to the people who farm the food. These are our neighbors and the farmers who work the land, not to make huge profits, but to produce good food that tastes great and is healthy.

As economic and environmental conditions change, supporting local agriculture is an important way to preserve our Valley’s resilience and sustainability. Our local farmers and food producers are not industrial-style; they make a living working the land because they love doing it, and they love providing food for others. We salute and thank them, and encourage you to attend.

Sonoma Valley Sun Editorial Board