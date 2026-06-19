IOLERO Announces the Appointment of Matthew Chavez as Interim Director

Matthew joined IOLERO in 2022 as a Law Enforcement Auditor III and brings more than 30 years of experience as an attorney, with a background in litigation, administrative law, legal analysis, and accountability practices. He is a Certified Practitioner of Oversight through the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE) and a Certified Inspector General Auditor with the Association of Inspectors General (AIG), demonstrating his expertise in independent oversight, auditing, and accountability. Throughout his tenure at IOLERO, he has played a key role in reviewing Sheriff’s Office internal affairs investigations, including use-of-force incidents, canine deployments, and in-custody deaths.

As Interim Director, Matthew will lead IOLERO during this transition period while continuing the office’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and meaningful community engagement.

Please join us in welcoming Matthew to his new role and wishing him success as he leads IOLERO into this next chapter.