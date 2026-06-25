It’s Pollinator Week and We All Can Do Our Part

Pollinator Week, observed June 22–28, is an opportunity to learn how small changes in our yards and gardens can support bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators while creating more water-wise and resilient landscapes.
Pollinators play an important role in healthy ecosystems, local agriculture, and food production. They rely on flowering plants, nesting habitat, healthy soil, and thoughtful landscape practices to thrive.
This Pollinator Week, residents are invited to explore local resources and take simple actions that can make a difference.
Attend a Free Webinar
Interested in creating a landscape that supports pollinators while conserving water and improving wildfire resilience?
Join the Resilient Landscapes Coalition’s free webinars:
Create a Firewise, Water-Wise Yard That Supports Nature
Tuesday, June 23 & Tuesday, June 30th
5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Online via Zoom
The webinar will explore practical strategies for creating landscapes that are beautiful, resilient, and supportive of local wildlife.
Explore Sonoma Garden Park
Sonoma Garden Park is a 6.1-acre public garden located at 19996 7th St E and is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Sonoma Garden Park offers opportunities to see water-wise and pollinator-friendly landscaping in action. Visiting demonstration gardens can provide inspiration and practical ideas that can be adapted to yards of any size.
Residents can also visit the Saturday Harvest Market, held every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The market features produce, flowers, eggs, honey, olive oil, and other seasonal products grown and produced locally. It’s a great opportunity to connect with local growers and learn more about the plants, pollinators, and healthy ecosystems that support Sonoma’s agricultural landscape.
Visit the Sonoma Ecology Center Native Plant Nursery
Looking for plants that support pollinators and thrive in Sonoma’s climate? The Sonoma Ecology Center Native Plant Nursery offers a wide selection of native species that provide food and habitat for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other beneficial wildlife while requiring less water once established.
The nursery is open to the public every Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Sonoma Garden Park and typically offers more than 50 native plant species suitable for local gardens and landscapes. Whether you’re planning a lawn conversion project, adding a pollinator garden, or simply looking for a few new plants, the nursery is a great place to learn about species that are adapted to Sonoma’s Mediterranean climate.
Knowledgeable staff and volunteers can help gardeners select plants that support pollinators, conserve water, and contribute to healthier, more resilient landscapes.
Start Small at Home
Creating pollinator habitat doesn’t require a major landscape project. Consider taking one simple step this week:
- Plant a native or climate-adapted flowering plant
- Add compost or mulch to improve soil health
- Reduce or avoid pesticide use
- Create a container garden for pollinators
- Replace a small section of lawn with pollinator-friendly plants
- Choose plants that bloom at different times of year to provide food throughout the seasons
Considering a Lawn Conversion?
Residents interested in replacing lawn with water-wise landscaping are encouraged to review the City’s current water conservation and landscape rebate resources before beginning work. Some programs may require pre-approval or other eligibility steps prior to project installation.
For information about the City’s current turf replacement and water conservation programs, contact Water Conservation Coordinator Mike Brett at 707-933-2247 or [email protected].
More Local Resources
Residents interested in pollinator-friendly gardening, water conservation, and sustainable landscaping can also explore:
- UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County – Gardening advice, plant recommendations, and educational resources.
- Sonoma Resource Conservation District – Information on water-wise landscaping and habitat-friendly gardening practices.
- California Native Plant Society – Native plant resources and gardening guidance for Sonoma County.
- Sonoma County Beekeepers Association – Pollinator gardening tips and educational resources.
- Zero Waste Sonoma, Compost Hubs and Giveaways – Compost and mulch resources that can help improve soil health and reduce water use.
- Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market – Opportunities to connect with local growers and learn more about seasonal plants and sustainable gardening.
Small changes can make a meaningful difference. This Pollinator Week, consider taking one step toward a more water-wise, pollinator-friendly landscape.
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