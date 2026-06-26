Sonoma Ecology Center’s Up Close Look at Sonoma Creek

Keeping our watershed healthy isn’t just one person’s job—it takes all of us.

—Steven Lee, Senior Scientist & Research Program Manager

The watershed is an integral part of any community, and in Sonoma Valley, our creek and its tributaries are central to life. The creek sustains a rich riparian habitat for fish, otters, and deer, while also enriching the lives of those who call the valley home—a place where children swim in the summer heat and a source of peace and serenity for humans and wildlife alike.

But despite it being one of our valley’s most precious resources, most of us only see a small sliver of Sonoma Creek. The majority of the creek and its tributaries are not visible from bridges and other public access points, which means that the level of pollution occurring in our watershed goes unnoticed by the general public.

Few people know the creek as intimately as Steven Lee, Senior Scientist & Research Program Manager at Sonoma Ecology Center. Throughout the year, Steve and his team monitor water quality and work with our Restoration Crew to restore critical habitat throughout the watershed. Ahead of rainy seasons, Steve often gets in his kayak and paddles down central waterways, assessing potential problem areas. On one such kayak trip, Steve had the idea to take a camera with him—and offer a close-up look at Sonoma Creek that most of us don’t get to see.

We’re proud to share this video, made by local filmmaker Conor Hagen, which sheds light on the threats facing the Sonoma Creek Watershed, the restoration work Sonoma Ecology Center is doing to address them, and how you—landowners, neighbors, and community members—can play an important role.

To view the video, CLICK HERE