Sonoma Valley Hospital Among the Most Socially Responsible in the Nation

Sonoma Valley Hospital recognized for delivering health equity and high value care in addition to great clinical outcomes.

Sonoma Valley Hospital has been named one of the most socially responsible hospitals in the nation, earning an Honor Roll spot on the 2026 Lown Hospitals Index. Only 160 out of more than 3,600 U.S. hospitals achieved this status by earning top grades across measures of health equity, value, and outcomes.

The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only national ranking that examines how equitably care is delivered, how well hospitals invest in their communities, and whether patients receive high-value care that avoids unnecessary procedures, in addition to traditional measures like clinical outcomes and patient safety. More than 50 metrics contribute to a hospital’s overall score.

“As a proud part of the Sonoma community, SVH is deeply dedicated to caring for our neighbors and supporting their well-being. We are truly honored to be recognized for this commitment and grateful for the trust placed in us. Earning ‘A’ grades in Social Responsibility, Value of Care, and Clinical Outcomes reflects the heart of our mission—and the compassion and excellence our team brings to every patient, every day,” says Kelley Kaiser, President & CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital.

“Honor Roll status is earned by hospitals meeting the highest standards across the breadth of our metrics,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “They aren’t just clinically excellent, they’re deeply committed to the communities they serve and work hard to ensure all patients get the care they need.”