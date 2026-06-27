Hometown Band Will Delight –Twice – in Fourth of July Parade

Also Will Play a Concert in the Amphitheater

By Anna Pier

Sonoma’s Hometown Band will sport new uniforms in the 2026 Fourth of July Parade, in celebration of the 250th Anniversary. The beloved local institution was formed in 1967 by Richard Schneider, a retired music director from Sonoma Valley High School, to perform in Sonoma’s 4th of July parade. The first ever record of a Sonoma band was 100 years earlier in July 1867.

This year’s band includes trumpets, trombones, tubas, French horns, baritones, flutes, piccolos, clarinets, a bass clarinet, saxophones (alto and tenor), and percussion. The conductor and musical director is Terry Pasquale-Hill, who also plays baritone in the band. Terry is retired from teaching music in Novato public schools. The assistant conductor, Harry Cadelago, also plays tuba in the band. He previously served as music director for Napa High School and Napa Valley College, where he led the orchestra.

The Hometown Band’s new uniforms and logo were designed to reflect the bountiful “fruits” of Sonoma Valley. The polo shirts and hats are burgundy and feature the new logo, which matches the khaki pants. Kay Kyburz Johnson and Ellis Richard made generous contributions to the band, allowing the purchase of the new uniforms. The Band also purchased a new banner for the parade.

The Hometown Band is the only organization permitted to appear twice in the parade. Spoiler Alert: The Other Town Band, also established in 1967, will follow the tradition of wearing silly hats and costumes.

Parade-goers will enjoy the rousing and classic marches of John Philip Sousa from both bands. The Sonoma Hometown Band will alternate playing The Thunderer, and The Washington Post March, which was written in commemoration of that newspaper in the 1880s. The Other Town Band will bring High School Cadets and King Cotton.

After the parade, the band gives a mini-concert in Grinstead Amphitheater, before speeches by the Mayor and other local dignitaries. The program includes four other J.P. Sousa marches, and Col. Bogey’s March, familiar to many from the film The Bridge on the River Kwai. The concert traditionally ends with Stars and Stripes Forever.

The Sonoma Hometown Band has 40 active musicians. You don’t need to try out, but you have to read music and some band experience is a requisite. The Band rehearses every Sunday at the Sonoma Valley High School music room from 6:00 to 8:00. Regular rehearsals run from October to December and from February to April, with extra rehearsals during the summer to prepare for performances.

Alto saxophonist Travis Wagner affirms, “Our band members love to play, perform, and become better musicians.” This summer they will give more performances, including two free concerts, called Picnic at the Plaza, at the Grinstead Amphitheater. The first concert is on Saturday, July 18, at 1:00, and the second is on Saturday, August 29, at 1:00.