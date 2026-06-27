Sonoma County Suspends Outdoor Burning in Unincorporated Areas

The County of Sonoma Fire Marshal will suspend all outdoor burning within the unincorporated areas of Sonoma County beginning at 8 a.m. on June 15, in coordination with CAL FIRE’s burn permit suspension for the North Bay region.

The suspension is being implemented due to increasing fire danger resulting from recent fire activity, rising temperatures, drying vegetation and continued lack of significant precipitation. The order prohibits residential outdoor burning of landscape debris, including branches, leaves and other vegetation.

The Fire Prevention Division will continue to coordinate with CAL FIRE and local fire agencies and will lift the suspension when conditions are determined to be safe.

The burn suspension applies to all open burning. Agricultural, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may proceed only if a CAL FIRE official has inspected the burn site and issued a special permit. Anyone conducting permitted burning must also comply with applicable regulations from local air quality management districts and fire agencies.

Campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property may be allowed if otherwise permitted and maintained in a manner that prevents their spread to surrounding vegetation and property.

The burn suspension helps fire agencies respond quickly to reports of smoke or fire by ensuring that any visible outdoor fire is treated as a potential wildfire. Experience has shown that suspending open burning is one of the most effective ways to reduce preventable fire starts during periods of elevated fire danger.

County of Sonoma Fire Prevention and CAL FIRE encourage residents to use this time to prepare their homes and properties for wildfire by:

Maintaining at least 100 feet of defensible space around structures.

Removing dead or dying vegetation from around homes and outbuildings.

Landscaping with fire-resistant plants and noncombustible ground cover.

Disposing of vegetation through chipping, composting, or green waste facilities rather than burning.

While not all wildfires can be prevented, reducing human-caused ignitions is critical during the summer fire season. The burn suspension also helps reduce smoke impacts on public health and air quality.

Anyone responsible for open burning without a valid written exemption may be subject to citation, fines and the cost of fire agency response.

For more information please visit www.sonomacounty.ca.gov/PRMD/fire-prevention/ orwww.readyforwildfire.org/