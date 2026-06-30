Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley Awards $125,121 in Community Grants

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley awarded $125,121 in community grants to 33 local organizations supporting education, youth development, food security, healthcare, arts and culture, and programs that strengthen the Sonoma Valley community. These grants were made possible through the club’s fundraising efforts, including its annual Luck o’ the Irish Raffle. Rotary club members and grant recipients recently came together at a club luncheon to celebrate the impact of these investments throughout the valley.

“We’ve been serving Sonoma Valley continuously since 1946, and our mission has always been to make our community stronger through service,” said Beth Fox, president of the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley. “Our members work hard to raise funds, and these grants allow us to support organizations that are providing essential services and opportunities for people of all ages throughout Sonoma Valley. We are proud that every dollar raised goes directly back into our community.”

This year’s grants support a diverse range of initiatives, including critical community services such as food assistance programs at Food For All and F.I.S.H., Sonoma Valley Hospital emergency room equipment, and Read On, Sonoma program efforts to expand elementary school library resources. Additional grants supported youth sports and enrichment programs, scholarships for outdoor education, literacy initiatives, mental health and grief support, family assistance, senior services, arts programs, and community wellness efforts throughout Sonoma Valley.

“These grants reflect the incredible range of organizations working to improve the lives of our neighbors,” said Shanis Nelson, chair of the club’s grants committee. “Our goal is to make the grant process accessible to local nonprofits and schools that provide direct services to the Sonoma Valley community. The funding we provide is made possible through the generosity of our supporters and proceeds from our Luck o’ the Irish Raffle.”

“Our grants program is one of the many ways Rotary serves Sonoma Valley,” Fox noted. “In addition to providing financial support, our members volunteer their time throughout the year, including supporting the July 4th celebration on the Plaza, helping maintain the Sonoma bike path, harvesting fruit from the historic groves at Jack London State Historic Park, and hosting the city’s annual All-American Picnic on Memorial Day at the Veterans Building.”

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley meets at 12 noon on Wednesdays at the Sonoma Golf Club. Visitors are welcome. Contact John Coulston at [email protected] to attend.

Shown in the photo are:

Beth Fox, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, Shanis Nelson, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, Michael Wray, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, Heidi Lage, Care Partners Initiative, Moira McGovern, Family Reunited Initiative, Arlene Holt, F.I.S.H. ,Irma Pulido Chavez, Food for All/Comida para Todos, Debra Lambrecht, Kids Scoop News, Dennis Agnos, La Luz, Michaela Murray, La Luz, Micah Sawyer, Michah’s Hugs, Michelle Sawyer, Michah’s Hugs, Melissa Bingham, Music in Place, Michelle Leisen, ReadOn, Lawrence Armaturo, ReadOn, Sarah Hamann, Ruthless Kindness, Sue Martin, Sonoma Arts Live Theater Company, Josh Cutter, Sonoma Community Center, Whitney Reuling, Sonoma Family Meal, Jane Hansen, Sonoma Splas, Melissa Lely, Sonoma Valley Certified Farmer’s Market, Denny Lane, Sonoma Valley High School Mock Trial, Megan Hansen, Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance, Becca Knopf, Square Peg Foundation, Stephanie Derammelaere, Valley of the Moon Observatory, Katie DeJongh, Vintage House