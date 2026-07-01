City of Sonoma Releases Annual Water Quality Report

The City of Sonoma has released its 2025 Annual Water Quality Report (Consumer Confidence Report), providing customers with detailed information about the City’s drinking water, water sources, monitoring program, and water quality testing results.

The report summarizes testing conducted throughout 2025 and explains how the City’s drinking water compares to state and federal drinking water standards. It also includes information about the City’s water supply, common drinking water contaminants, PFAS monitoring, lead service line inventory, and other important water quality topics.

New this year: To help customers better understand PFAS monitoring and the City’s testing program, the City has launched a dedicated PFAS information webpage with answers to frequently asked questions and additional background information.

The City is committed to providing safe, reliable drinking water and transparent information about the quality of the water delivered to customers.

Residents are encouraged to review the report to learn more about where their water comes from, how it is monitored, and what the latest testing results mean.

Read the 2025 Annual Water Quality Report on the City’s website. The report is also available in Spanish.

For questions or to request a printed copy of the report, contact the City’s Public Works Department via email or call 707-933-2231.