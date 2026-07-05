KSVY Host and Sonoma Resident Dick Conte Inducted into Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame

Sonoma Valley Community Communications proudly celebrates the induction of Dick Conte into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame, honoring one of the most respected voices in jazz broadcasting and a cherished member of the Sonoma community.

The California Historical Radio Society announced Conte as a member of its 2026 Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame Class, recognizing his remarkable six-decade career behind the microphone and his lasting influence on jazz radio throughout Northern California.

After retiring from KCSM in 2025, Conte chose not to step away from broadcasting. Instead, he continued sharing his passion for jazz with listeners by joining KSVY Sonoma 91.3 FM, where he now hosts A Jazz Journey every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A Sonoma resident, Conte has also become an active leader within the station, serving on the Board of Directors of KSVY Media, the nonprofit organization that operates KSVY and Sonoma TV.

“Dick represents everything community radio strives to be,” said Ronny Joe Grooms, Program Director for KSVY. “His knowledge is legendary, but it’s his generosity, curiosity, and love for the music that truly set him apart. After a Hall of Fame career at some of the Bay Area’s most iconic stations, we’re honored that he chose to continue his broadcasting journey here in Sonoma, enriching our community every week.”

Conte’s broadcasting career began in the early 1960s at the legendary KJAZ and continued through celebrated tenures at KMPX, KSFO, KKCY, KKSF, and KCSM, where he served as DJ, Music Director, and Program Director until his retirement. Along the way, he became one of the Bay Area’s most trusted voices in jazz, introducing generations of listeners to legendary artists while championing emerging musicians and preserving the rich history of the genre.

In addition to his broadcasting accomplishments, Conte is an acclaimed jazz pianist who has performed at major festivals including the San Francisco Jazz Festival, San Jose Jazz Festival, Russian River Jazz Festival, and Sonoma Valley Jazz Festival. His distinguished musical career includes performances with and alongside artists such as Tony Bennett, Cassandra Wilson, Eddie Harris, and Doc Powell. He is also a three-time Gavin Report Jazz Broadcaster of the Year nominee, recipient of the AWRT Kudo Award for Best Radio Music Programming, and namesake of the Dick Conte Jazz Piano Scholarship Fund at the California Jazz Conservatory.

The 2026 Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame class includes many of Northern California’s most influential broadcasters, including Marla Davies, Bill Lee, Ken Bastida, Duane Kuiper, Keith Naftaly, Bill Bowker, Brent Farris, Debbie Abrams, and other distinguished radio professionals whose careers have helped shape broadcasting across the region. Conte’s induction recognizes both his extraordinary longevity and his profound contributions to jazz radio.

Listeners can hear Dick Conte every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on A Jazz Journey, featuring classic recordings, contemporary discoveries, Bay Area artists, and the insightful storytelling that has made him one of America’s most respected jazz broadcasters.

Photo credit: Ronnie Joe Grooms