Ukraine Sister City Needs Solar Panels For Firehouse

Emergency fire and medical services critical to public safety have become the prime target of Russian missile attacks in Ukraine. Last winter, frequent blackouts hampered the operation of early warning systems critical to operations in firehouses, hospitals, and civic buildings as they were forced to operate generators on an expensive and and often scarce supply of gasoline.

To combat this, Kaniv wants to purchase and install solar panels on their firehouse and they need our help. Sonoma Sister Cities’ Kaniv Committee is asking for donations to provide the funding for this project. Solar panels with enable the firefighters and emergency workers in Sonoma’s sister city to continue providing essential emergency fire and rescue services.

Sister Cities President Kaeti Bailie said that, over the past four years, the Sonoma community has provided an enormous amount of both physical and emotional support for Kaniv. “The people of Kaniv are truly grateful for your generosity, as are we at Sonoma Sister Cities Association. Please give generously to this worthy project. It will save lives.”

https://live.givebutter.com/c/light-the-fire-k44epq

A project of the Sonoma Sister Cities Association/Kaniv Committee. A 501 (C) (3) Non-profit organization