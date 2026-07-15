72 Affordable Homes Available Now for a Range of Agricultural Workers

Summer Oaks, a new affordable housing community being developed by MidPen Housing, is now accepting applications for its waiting list. Construction is projected to be completed in Fall 2026.
Housing for a Range of Agricultural Workers
Summer Oaks was specifically designed to serve Sonoma Valley’s agricultural workforce.
- 52 apartments are reserved exclusively for agriculture worker households.
- The remaining apartments will give preference to agriculture workers.
Eligible agricultural work includes employment in:
- Vineyards and wineries
- Farms and ranches
- Production, cultivation, growing, and harvesting of agricultural and horticultural commodities
- Crop cultivation and harvesting
- Livestock, dairy, poultry, beekeeping,
- Dairying, forestry, and lumbering operations
- Agricultural support services
- Work performed on a farm or directly connected to farming operations
- Preparation, handling, storage, and delivery of agricultural products and commodities for market
Summer Oaks will include 72 affordable apartment homes consisting of:
- 1-bedroom apartments
- 2-bedroom apartments
- 3-bedroom apartments
The community will feature:
- Fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers
- Community room with a full kitchen
- Children’s after-school room and play area
- Community courtyard
- Laundry facilities
- Secure bicycle storage
- Parking
- Easy access to Maxwell Farms Regional Park, grocery stores, restaurants, health care, retail, and public transportation.
Waitlist Is Now Open!
Applications opened on July 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.
The waiting list will remain open until all units have been filled. Applications are processed in the order they are received, so eligible households are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
For application materials, eligibility information, and additional details, visit MidPen Housing’s Summer Oaks webpage or submit an online application through their housing portal.
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