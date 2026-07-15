72 Affordable Homes Available Now for a Range of Agricultural Workers

Summer Oaks, a new affordable housing community being developed by MidPen Housing, is now accepting applications for its waiting list. Construction is projected to be completed in Fall 2026.

Housing for a Range of Agricultural Workers

Summer Oaks was specifically designed to serve Sonoma Valley’s agricultural workforce.

52 apartments are reserved exclusively for agriculture worker households.

The remaining apartments will give preference to agriculture workers.

Eligible agricultural work includes employment in:

Vineyards and wineries

Farms and ranches

Production, cultivation, growing, and harvesting of agricultural and horticultural commodities

Crop cultivation and harvesting

Livestock, dairy, poultry, beekeeping,

Dairying, forestry, and lumbering operations

Agricultural support services

Work performed on a farm or directly connected to farming operations

Preparation, handling, storage, and delivery of agricultural products and commodities for market

Summer Oaks will include 72 affordable apartment homes consisting of:

1-bedroom apartments

2-bedroom apartments

3-bedroom apartments

The community will feature:

Fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers

Community room with a full kitchen

Children’s after-school room and play area

Community courtyard

Laundry facilities

Secure bicycle storage

Parking

Easy access to Maxwell Farms Regional Park, grocery stores, restaurants, health care, retail, and public transportation.

Waitlist Is Now Open!

Applications opened on July 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The waiting list will remain open until all units have been filled. Applications are processed in the order they are received, so eligible households are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For application materials, eligibility information, and additional details, visit MidPen Housing’s Summer Oaks webpage or submit an online application through their housing portal.