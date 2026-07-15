Cancer Support Sonoma Announces WigOut Sonoma! 2026 at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards

Cancer Support Sonoma is pleased to announce that its signature fundraising event, WigOut Sonoma! 2026, will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at the beautiful Jacuzzi Family Vineyards in Sonoma Valley.

Tickets are now on sale for $200 each and may be purchased through the Cancer Support Sonoma website at cancersupportsonoma.org. Because attendance is limited, early purchase is encouraged.

“Cancer Support Sonoma is Sonoma Valley’s only clinic providing integrative therapies that ease the physical, mental, and emotional effects of cancer treatment. WigOut Sonoma! has become a powerful source of support for these life-enhancing services,” said Executive Director Rachel Glitz. “We believe every member of our community facing cancer should have local access to the therapies they need from diagnosis through treatment, recovery, and end-of-life care. Funds raised through this event enable Cancer Support Sonoma to continue providing these essential services regardless of a client’s financial circumstances.”

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, WigOut Sonoma! promises an unforgettable evening of connection, generosity, and community. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner prepared by Lauren Kershner of Goodness Gracious Catering and Songbird Parlour, delicious appetizers from Spread Kitchen, and exceptional wines from Jacuzzi Family Vineyards.

True to its name, guests are encouraged to don a favorite wig—or simply come ready to enjoy an evening of laughter, entertainment, and philanthropy in support of local cancer patients and their families.

Guests can participate in both silent and live auctions, offering opportunities to bid on an array of unique items and experiences. Attendees will also enjoy a soulful performance by acclaimed local musician Sean Carscadden, a three-time North Bay Bohemian Norbays Award winner for Best Americana Artist and a three-time Sonoma Index-Tribune People’s Choice Award winner for Best Local Performer.

“Don a wig, alter your ego, and have fun as we party with a purpose to support those who have received a cancer diagnosis and need the healing therapies provided by Cancer Support Sonoma practitioners,” said Board President Scott Murray. “Cancer Support Sonoma’s staff, practitioners, and volunteers invite you to join us in ensuring that everyone facing cancer has access to the support and healing services they deserve. No one should be left out.”

Join us on September 17 at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards for an unforgettable evening of community, compassion, and celebration. Together, we can help ensure that no one in Sonoma Valley faces cancer without access to the healing support they need.

To purchase tickets, become a client, volunteer, practitioner, or donor, visit cancersupportsonoma.org.