The Blues Project Returns to The Sebastiani Theatre Aug. 7

TICKETS

From a recent show: “…people in Sonoma fortunate enough to be at The Sebastiani Theatre last Friday night witnessed an incandescent performance from the legendary band Blues Project! Roy Blumenfeld (original member of the famous East Coast band) presented his latest line-up of extraordinary musicians: East Coasters Mark Newman, and Ken Clark and locals Tim Eschliman, and David Aguilar. It was the single best performance I have ever seen at The Sebastiani…the band played at a level BEYOND smoking HOT. With newer originals…. and tasty tunes from the 1960s … this current Blues Project deserves national acclaim.” – George Webber KSVY

Info at https://www.BluesProject.net