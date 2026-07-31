Celebrate 40 Years of Gloria Ferrer Winery

Join Gloria Ferrer for a spectacular 40th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, August 1, or Sunday, August 2, from 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. at Willow Springs. This milestone weekend features exceptional sparkling wines, culinary offerings, live music, and festive experiences throughout the property, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes seminars led by Gloria Ferrer’s Directors of Winemaking, Vineyard, and Production.
Celebrate four decades of pioneering sparkling wine in Sonoma County while enjoying stunning vineyard views, insider access, and a day of sipping, savoring, and connecting with fellow wine lovers. Tickets are $175 ($150 for club members). Reserve your preferred day and be part of this unforgettable weekend honoring Gloria Ferrer’s legacy and the exciting future ahead.
Get Saturday tickets here: https://www.gloriaferrer.com/…/40th-anniversary-saturday/
Get Sunday tickets here: https://www.gloriaferrer.com/events/40th-anniversary-sunday/
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