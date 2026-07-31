 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Celebrate 40 Years of Gloria Ferrer Winery

Join Gloria Ferrer for a spectacular 40th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, August 1, or Sunday, August 2, from 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. at Willow Springs. This milestone weekend features exceptional sparkling wines, culinary offerings, live music, and festive experiences throughout the property, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes seminars led by Gloria Ferrer’s Directors of Winemaking, Vineyard, and Production.
Celebrate four decades of pioneering sparkling wine in Sonoma County while enjoying stunning vineyard views, insider access, and a day of sipping, savoring, and connecting with fellow wine lovers. Tickets are $175 ($150 for club members). Reserve your preferred day and be part of this unforgettable weekend honoring Gloria Ferrer’s legacy and the exciting future ahead.
More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005- Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)