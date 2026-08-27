Updated City Fee Schedule Takes Effect September 1

The City of Sonoma’s updated fee schedule will take effect on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, with changes to fees for a variety of City services, permits, and applications.

For permits and applications, fees will be based on the fee schedule in effect on the date the application is submitted. Applications submitted before September 1 will be subject to the current fee schedule. Applications submitted after September 1 will be subject to the updated fee schedule.

Community members who are preparing to submit a Building, Planning, or other City permit or application are encouraged to review the updated fees and plan accordingly.

The online Permit Center will be unavailable on Tuesday, September 1, while the new fee schedule is implemented.

Review the Updated Fee Schedule on our website

For questions about a specific permit, application, or fee, please contact the appropriate City department.