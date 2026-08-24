Traffic Safety Committee to Review Temporary Traffic Circle and Project Plans at August 25th Meeting

The Traffic Safety Committee will receive an update on the Third Street West Bike Boulevard at its August 25 meeting, including a discussion of the temporary traffic circle at Third Street West and Perkins Street and a review of the latest project plans.

The temporary traffic circle was installed in July to allow the City, project engineers, public safety personnel, and the community to observe how the traffic-calming treatment functions before the permanent design is finalized. Since its installation, the City has received substantial community feedback, including a Traffic Hazard Reporting Form raising concerns about vehicle movements, pedestrian safety, access for larger vehicles, and the purpose of the traffic circle.

Postings on social media, including videos of vehicles travelling the wrong way around the “circle” have generated considerable public opposition to the proposed modification of the intersection. The City has also received comments in support of the traffic-calming effort. The Committee will review community feedback, speed data, engineering analysis, and observations from the temporary installation and provide input to help inform the permanent design.

The Third Street West Bike Boulevard portion of the Citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Improvements Project is currently at approximately 65% design and includes additional improvements along the corridor such as speed cushions, painted curb extensions, enhanced crossings, accessibility improvements, and proposed changes to stop controls at Andrieux and Bettencourt streets.

The temporary traffic circle will be removed shortly in advance of the City’s upcoming slurry seal work on Third Street West. Input and observations gathered during the temporary installation will continue to inform consideration of the permanent design.

August 25 Traffic Safety Committee Meeting

The Traffic Safety Committee will meet Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 177 First Street West.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and provide public comment in person. Written comments may also be submitted in advance through the City’s Public Comment Form on the CivicWeb meeting portal. Comments submitted in advance will be included in the public correspondence available to the Committee but will not be read aloud during the meeting.

The meeting will also be broadcast on Channel 27 and available for live streaming through the City’s meeting portal.