Meet Bobbie Jonas – The Body Detective

Editor’s Note: We are delighted to introduce Bobbie Jonas, a remarkable Sonoma healer who takes body work through the “quantum healing” wormhole and into the universe beyond of body-mind integration. Her columns will appear regularly in the Sun and reader comments are always welcomed.

By Bobbie Jonas

Some people call me “The Body Detective” and for good reason. I’ve spent decades with my hands on people’s bodies remaining curious, intentional and precise in how I work — as a bodyworker first, integrating into energy alchemy, intuitive practice, teaching and mentoring, writing, creative work, and a long study of how people thrive, and what it takes for a life to feel good to live in. What I’ve found is that somewhere along the way, something almost magical happens: the mind and the body connect and start talking kindly to each other, and a new world opens with a sense of flow and ease.

So let’s start this conversation with a plain answer for anyone who has no intention of ever getting on a treatment table.

Let’s just answer it directly, since it’s probably why you’re still reading. The phrase “quantum healing” entered popular use through a bestselling 1989 book of the same name, which argued that the body is a “network of intelligence” operating, at its deepest level, according to the strange rules of quantum physics – where observation and attention are thought to shape outcomes, rather than outcomes being fixed in advance. The claim, in its strongest form, is that this quantum-level intelligence in your cells can be directly influenced by consciousness, potentially reversing serious disease.

Most physicists think that’s a significant overreach. Quantum effects are generally understood to operate at the scale of atoms and subatomic particles, not at the scale of a whole human body sitting in a chair reading a newspaper, and the leap between the two hasn’t been demonstrated. The straight answer over the tidy one.

But here’s a conversation worth having regardless of where you land on the physics: your inner state – your stress, your beliefs, your sense of safety or dread – measurably shapes your physical health. That’s not quantum mechanics. That’s psychoneuroimmunology, a real and unglamorous field studying how the nervous, endocrine and immune systems constantly talk to one another. Chronic stress measurably suppresses immune function. A sense of safety measurably improves healing.

Which raises a question worth sitting with: how are you talking to your own brain and body? Not in some grand affirmation sense – just in the ordinary, minute-to-minute sense. Your cells are listening. Your nervous system is listening. It has been the whole time, whether or not you’ve been paying attention to what you’re saying.

So who’s been doing the talking – the stress, the habit, the old story running quietly in the background? Or you?

You don’t need to book anything to find out. You need about ninety seconds and a willingness to sit still enough to notice what you’re saying to yourself right now, underneath the noise. See what you catch yourself telling your own body – and whether you’d say it to someone you loved.