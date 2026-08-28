Caltrans to Meet with Springs and North Valley MACs

Join the Springs MAC and North Sonoma Valley MAC for a joint community meeting with Caltrans to discuss current and planned Highway 12 safety improvements.

Community members are invited to share concerns about pedestrian and bicycle safety, crossings, accessibility, traffic speeds, maintenance, and more.

• Wednesday, September 9

• 6:30 p.m.

• East Sonoma County Service Center

• 19080 Lomita Ave., Sonoma

• Attend in person or by Zoom

The meeting is open to the public. We hope you can join us!