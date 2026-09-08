Unconscious Man Found in Sonoma Plaza – Police Investigating

Last night (9/7/26) around 10:30 pm, Sonoma Valley Fire Department and the Sonoma Police Department responded to a report of an injured man who was unconscious by the fountain in the Plaza Park near First St East, Sonoma. The man was located and immediately transported by SVFD EMS to an area trauma center where he remains in critical condition.

The victim was found to have suffered significant head trauma, the cause of which is currently under investigation by the Sonoma Police Department and Detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. If you were in the area of the Sonoma Plaza, specifically in the area of First St East and the Fountain, between the time of 9:55 PM and 10:35 PM on 9/7/26 and have not spoken with law enforcement, can you reach out to us and let us know if you saw or heard anything? Based on information we have, we know that there were several witnesses to this person’s injuries who were no longer present when Sonoma PD and Fire arrived at the scene.