9/11 Ceremony Dedicates New Memorial at Sonoma Fire Station

The Sonoma Valley Fire District (SVFD) hosted a memorial celebration for the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks today, at the installation of its new 9/11 Memorial, recently completed at Station 1, 630 Second Street West, in Sonoma.

The memorial is built around a steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center, and obtained through a donation from Sims Metal of Richmond, CA to the SVFD. This gift was made possible by Thibaut Ducy and Jill Rodby of Sims. The installation also includes a commemorative brass bell and symbolic LED up-lighting designed to evoke the “Tribute in Light” display in New York City, along with a plaque with interpretive text. The memorial sits in a landscaped area in front of the station, creating a reflective space near the station’s existing memorial wall.

“This memorial gives our community a permanent place to reflect on the events of September 11, 2001, and to honor the sacrifice of the first responders who answered the call that day, as well as all of those who lost their lives” said SVFD Fire Chief Steve Akre. “We are grateful to everyone who helped bring this project to life.”

The project was approved unanimously by the Sonoma City Council on July 16, and was fully funded by the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighter’s Association. SVFD is responsible for permitting and ongoing maintenance under the terms of the council’s approval.

SVFD expressed special thanks to Neil Colwell of Well Design Signage for donating his design services, and to Ryan Wellander for donating his labor welding the memorial’s structure. The outdoor memorial is accessible to the public at all hours and represents an early example of a renewed City commitment to bring more public art to Sonoma.

Photo: Chief Steve Akre presides over-911 ceremony dedicating memorial with remnant from NYC Twin Towers attack. Photo by David Bolling