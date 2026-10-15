55-Hour Full Closure of Hwy 37 Between Vallejo and Sonoma Scheduled Friday, October 23

From 10:00 PM to Monday October 26, 5:00 AM

Caltrans District 4 will be implementing multiple closures on SR-37 in both Eastbound (EB) and Westbound (WB) directions as part of emergency preparedness for El Niño storm preparation. Crews are expediting work requiring full closures of the route.

First, on Wednesday October 21st and Thursday October 22nd Caltrans will be closing SR-37 in the WB direction only from 7PM to 4AM the next day. Second, at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, the Department will close both EB and WB Lanes on State Route – 37 (SR-37) from Mare Island to Sears point in Solano/Napa County. Work will consist of median demolition and k-rail installation to shift both EB and WB traffic to the WB Lanes.

Once the shift is complete Crews will focus their efforts on the EB lanes to raise portions of the roadway by 3 feet to improve resiliency and address flooding concerns along this vital transportation corridor.

The 55 Hour closures will start:



Friday October 23, at 10:00 p.m. to the following Monday October 26, at 5:00 a.m.

Changeable Message Signs (CMS) have been deployed throughout the region to notify motorists of the upcoming closure and encourage travelers to plan ahead.

In addition, overnight secondary closures have been scheduled for Friday November 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Sunday November 15. This work is to remove the temporary barrier installed on Westbound and shift traffic/install temporary barrier onto Eastbound.

For more information CLICK HERE